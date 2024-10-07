6 awesome events in Victoria this week: October 7 to 11

Victoria is buzzing with excitement this week, as Thanksgiving is on the horizon.

To curb your appetite until then, there are a ton of awesome events, from a ska and reggae-themed Thanksgiving show to a hair metal legend taking the stage, there’s something for everyone. Add in recurring comedy and variety show favourites, plus an ABBA tribute concert, and this week promises unforgettable nights filled with music, laughter, and nostalgia.

Check out six awesome events below.

The ABBA tribute show “ABRA Cadabra” returns to the McPherson Playhouse in Victoria! This all-ages, family-friendly extravaganza has been receiving rave reviews from coast to coast, so don’t miss out!

Where: 3 Centennial Square, McPherson Playhouse

When: October 7; starts at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $64; Event link

Sebastian Bach, renowned for his role in Skid Row, takes the stage at the Capital Ballroom this Wednesday.

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Wednesday, October 9; show starts at 7:45 pm

Tickets: $65; Event link

Get ready to skank and give thanks at Lucky Bar this Thursday with K-Man & the 45s, Dope Soda, Gun Street Ghouls, and more!

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

When: Thursday, October 10; doors at 7 pm

Tickets: $25 online

From stand-up comedy and music to performance art and poetry, Pete’s Variety Show is a great chance to express yourself. You can also enjoy it all at one of Chinatown’s best breweries: Herald Street Brew Works.

When: Mondays; sign-up at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm

Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria

Admission: Free

This jam-packed party with DJ Levi spins some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so get there early!

When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Admission: $5 at the door

Hosted by Morgan Cranny, check out local comics at the Mint on Wednesday night for a night of roarin’ laughter.

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Wednesday, October; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: Available here