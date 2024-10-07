Events

6 awesome events in Victoria this week: October 7 to 11

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Oct 7 2024, 2:00 pm
6 awesome events in Victoria this week: October 7 to 11
Elena_Alex_Ferns/Shutterstock

Victoria is buzzing with excitement this week, as Thanksgiving is on the horizon.

To curb your appetite until then, there are a ton of awesome events, from a ska and reggae-themed Thanksgiving show to a hair metal legend taking the stage, there’s something for everyone. Add in recurring comedy and variety show favourites, plus an ABBA tribute concert, and this week promises unforgettable nights filled with music, laughter, and nostalgia.

Check out six awesome events below.

ABBA tribute show at McPherson Playhouse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABBA (@abba)

The ABBA tribute show “ABRA Cadabra” returns to the McPherson Playhouse in Victoria! This all-ages, family-friendly extravaganza has been receiving rave reviews from coast to coast, so don’t miss out!

Where: 3 Centennial Square, McPherson Playhouse
When: October 7; starts at 7:30 pm
Tickets: $64; Event link

Sebastian Bach at the Capital Ballroom

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sebastianbach (@sebastianbach)

Sebastian Bach, renowned for his role in Skid Row, takes the stage at the Capital Ballroom this Wednesday.

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Wednesday, October 9; show starts at 7:45 pm
Tickets: $65; Event link

Island Ska Thanksgiving Special

Get ready to skank and give thanks at Lucky Bar this Thursday with K-Man & the 45s, Dope Soda, Gun Street Ghouls, and more!

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Thursday, October 10; doors at 7 pm
Tickets: $25 online

Pete’s Variety Show

From stand-up comedy and music to performance art and poetry, Pete’s Variety Show is a great chance to express yourself. You can also enjoy it all at one of Chinatown’s best breweries: Herald Street Brew Works.

When: Mondays; sign-up at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm
Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria
Admission: Free

90210 Monday nights at Lucky Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucky Bar (@luckybaryyj)

This jam-packed party with DJ Levi spins some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so get there early!

When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Admission: $5 at the door

Phillips’ Comedy Night

Hosted by Morgan Cranny, check out local comics at the Mint on Wednesday night for a night of roarin’ laughter.

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Wednesday, October; starts at 8 pm
Tickets: Available here

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop