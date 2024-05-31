It’s been another beautiful week in Victoria, and another jam-packed weekend full of amazing events is ahead of us.
From Latin and Brazilian music to educational workshops and dance parties, Victoria has an event for every mood.
Check out 10 of the best events below.
Oak Bay Tea Party
Teacup races, carnival rides, music, and a parade — that’s what you can expect at the 62nd annual Oak Bay Tea Party from May 31 to June 2 at Willows Beach.
Where: Willows Beach, Oak Bay
When: Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2
Tickets: Free!
Ocean Week in Victoria
Ocean Week will kick off this Saturday! Learn about our local waterways, try new watersports, like standup paddleboarding, or spend the afternoon at the museum. Events will be running until June 9.
Check out the full week of events here.
Ichigo Strawberry Moon Market
Fernwood Makers is hosting a Japanese-inspired food market with vendors, artisans, and Saanich strawberries at the Fernwood Community Centre.
Where: 1240 Gladstone Avenue, Victoria
When: Sunday, June 2; from 11 am to 4 pm
Tickets: Free
“Somewhere” album release at Hermann’s Jazz Club
New York City jazz pianist Ray Gallon joins Canadian vocalist Angela Verbrugge to take you on a trip back to the golden age of the silver screen and classic on-stage musicals.
Where: 753 View Street, Victoria
When: Friday, May 31; doors at 5:30 pm
Tickets: $25 online
Folktoria at Centennial Square
This multicultural festival is back at Centennial Square with folk performances, international food, games, and art.
Where: Centennial Square, Victoria
When: Saturday, June 1 from noon to 8 pm; and Sunday, June 2 from 11 am to 7 pm
Tickets: Free
Lobsterfest at the Mary Winspear Centre
Head to Sidney for a delicious lobster dinner (flown in fresh from the East Coast) with live music, a 50/50, and a silent auction.
Where: 2243 Beacon Avenue, Sidney
When: Saturday, June 1; starts at 6 pm
Tickets: $130 online or at the door
Luca Fogale at the McPherson Playhouse
Burnaby, BC singer-songwriter Luca Fogale headlines the McPherson Playhouse in support of his 2023 album Run Where The Lights Calls.
When: Saturday, June 1; starts at 8 pm
Tickets: $25 online
Latin Funk Night at the VEC
Pablo Cardenas and his band are bringing another fantastic Latin funk night to Victoria. Head there for 7:45 pm and get a dance lesson!
When: Saturday, June 1; starts at 8:30 pm
Tickets: $30 online or at the door
Attila Fias Trio at Hermann’s Jazz Club
Embrace Brazil through music with Attila Fias Trio playing a wide variety of Brazilian standards in the style of Samba, Bossa Nova, Maracatu, Baião, and Chorinho.
When: Saturday, June 1; doors at 5:30 pm
Tickets: $30 online or at the door
Pride Pop at the Capital Ballroom
Drag Race alumni Vivian Vanderpuss gets Pride started at the Capital Ballroom this Saturday for a total pink pop extravaganza.
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, June 1; starts at 9:30 pm
Tickets: $17.50 to $25 online or at the door