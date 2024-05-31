It’s been another beautiful week in Victoria, and another jam-packed weekend full of amazing events is ahead of us.

From Latin and Brazilian music to educational workshops and dance parties, Victoria has an event for every mood.

Check out 10 of the best events below.

Teacup races, carnival rides, music, and a parade — that’s what you can expect at the 62nd annual Oak Bay Tea Party from May 31 to June 2 at Willows Beach.

Where: Willows Beach, Oak Bay

When: Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2

Tickets: Free!

Ocean Week will kick off this Saturday! Learn about our local waterways, try new watersports, like standup paddleboarding, or spend the afternoon at the museum. Events will be running until June 9.

Fernwood Makers is hosting a Japanese-inspired food market with vendors, artisans, and Saanich strawberries at the Fernwood Community Centre.

Where: 1240 Gladstone Avenue, Victoria

When: Sunday, June 2; from 11 am to 4 pm

Tickets: Free

New York City jazz pianist Ray Gallon joins Canadian vocalist Angela Verbrugge to take you on a trip back to the golden age of the silver screen and classic on-stage musicals.

Where: 753 View Street, Victoria

When: Friday, May 31; doors at 5:30 pm

Tickets: $25 online

This multicultural festival is back at Centennial Square with folk performances, international food, games, and art.

Where: Centennial Square, Victoria

When: Saturday, June 1 from noon to 8 pm; and Sunday, June 2 from 11 am to 7 pm

Tickets: Free

Head to Sidney for a delicious lobster dinner (flown in fresh from the East Coast) with live music, a 50/50, and a silent auction.

Where: 2243 Beacon Avenue, Sidney

When: Saturday, June 1; starts at 6 pm

Tickets: $130 online or at the door

Burnaby, BC singer-songwriter Luca Fogale headlines the McPherson Playhouse in support of his 2023 album Run Where The Lights Calls.

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

When: Saturday, June 1; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $25 online

Latin Funk Night at the VEC

Pablo Cardenas and his band are bringing another fantastic Latin funk night to Victoria. Head there for 7:45 pm and get a dance lesson!

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, June 1; starts at 8:30 pm

Tickets: $30 online or at the door