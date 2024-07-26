EventsSummer

12 fun and FREE events in Victoria this weekend: July 26 to 28

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Jul 26 2024, 4:34 pm
12 fun and FREE events in Victoria this weekend: July 26 to 28
Wheelies celebrates 10th anniversary (@wheeliesmotorcycles/Instagram) | Blasé Blasé plays a free show in Beacon Hill (@tcadenceproductions/Instagram)

Along comes another jam-packed weekend full of amazing summer activities in Victoria.

We’ve got DJs playing in shipping containers and live music set to the most beautiful Pacific Northwest backdrops. There are also block parties, garden parties, tea parties, and Taylor Swift dance parties. Bonus: many of these events are free!

There’s a lot going on, so check out 12 of the most fun events going on this final weekend of July.

Eats & Beats Beach Party

Check out live music and a ton of food trucks alongside unbeatable views of Greater Victoria and the Juan de Fuca Strait.

When: Saturday, July 27; from 1 pm to 8 pm
Where: 3483 Metchosin Road, Victoria
Tickets: Free

Make Good Party

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Make Good Party! (@makegoodparty)

Live DJs in a shipping container, a dance floor, a vendor market, food trucks, a bar with local beverages, and family games — what more can you ask for on a summery Saturday?
When: Saturday, July 27; from 3 pm to 10 pm
Where: Ship’s Point, Inner Harbour, Victoria
Tickets: Free

Club Havana at Hermann’s Jazz Club

Discover the history of Cuban music with a performance from The West Coast Cuban Orchestra at Hermann’s and its lead Pablo Cardenas.

When: Friday, July 26; starts at 7 pm
Where: 753 View Street, Victoria
Tickets: $35 online

ArtisTREE Festival

Guests will have their chance to enjoy food trucks, get inspired, buy unique wares from nearly 150 makers, and dance to amazing musicians.

When: Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28; starts at 10 am
Where: 1401 Rockland Avenue, Victoria
Tickets: Free

Shake It Off: T-Swift Dance Party

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Herald St. Brew Works (@heraldstbw)

DeeJade (Jade Nixon from Virgin Radio) will be at Herald Street spinning beloved Swiftie favourites and the greatest hits with a photo booth and more! Come shake it off!

When: Friday, July 26; from 8 pm to 11 pm
Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria
Tickets: $5 at the door

Wheelies 10 Year Anniversary

On Saturday, celebrate 10 years of Wheelies with 10 bands throughout the afternoon and into the night, and then on Sunday, stroll through the block party from 10 am to 5 pm to see some classic cars, vendors, and a BBQ.

When: Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28
Where: 2620 Rock Bay Avenue, Victoria
Tickets: $54 for Saturday; Sunday is free!

Power Play Electric Festival

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HOT POT (@1234hotpot)

From the music of hip-hop band Hot Pot, the culinary showdown between Colwood and View Royal Mayors, and the amazing costumes, this festival is going to be electric.

When: Sunday, July 28; from 12 pm to 4 pm
Where: Victoria Scottish Community Centre
Tickets: Free

Ian Sirota at Hecklers

Ian Sirota is in Victoria this Saturday. The hilarious man has opened for legendary comedians such as Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, and Dennis Miller.

When: Saturday, July 27; starts at 8 pm
Where: 123 Gorge Road E, Victoria
Tickets: $22 online or at the door

Moss Street Market

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moss Street Market (@mossstmarket)

This is the go-to farmers market in Victoria. It’s a year-round, dog-friendly market offering farm-fresh produce, unique art, handcrafted jewellery, and awesome culinary delights. Customers can also shop online, placing orders in advance for pickup. In November, the market transitions to indoors at the Sir James Douglas school gym and the Garry Oak Room.

Where: Moss Street and Fairfield Road, Victoria
When: Saturdays, 10 am to 2 pm

OK, DOPE presents Bo & Friends at the Mint

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bo Jagger Essery (@bojaggeressery)

OK, DOPE presents Bo & Friends: An Evening of stand-up comedy. Enjoy food, drinks, and laughs with top comedians in Victoria, featuring Randee Neumeyer, Colton Turcotte, Patricia Ellen, and Henok Meresa, and hosted by Bo Jagger Essery!

When: Friday, July 26; doors at 7 pm
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
Tickets: $20 at the door

Historic House Garden Party

tea party

Visitor in Victoria/Website

Enjoy tea and pound cake while listening to award-winning fiddlers. Stroll through heritage gardens and try Victorian lawn games.

When: Sunday, July 28; from 1 pm to 4 pm
Where: 1490 Fairfield Rd, Victoria
Tickets: $5 at the door

Blasé Blasé at Cameron Bandshell

Enjoy an afternoon of free hip-hop music in Beacon Hill Park at the Beacon Hill Bandstand.

When: Sunday, July 28; from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm
Where: 250 Bridge Way, Victoria
Tickets: Free

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Listed
+ Summer
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop