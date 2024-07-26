12 fun and FREE events in Victoria this weekend: July 26 to 28

Along comes another jam-packed weekend full of amazing summer activities in Victoria.

We’ve got DJs playing in shipping containers and live music set to the most beautiful Pacific Northwest backdrops. There are also block parties, garden parties, tea parties, and Taylor Swift dance parties. Bonus: many of these events are free!

There’s a lot going on, so check out 12 of the most fun events going on this final weekend of July.

Check out live music and a ton of food trucks alongside unbeatable views of Greater Victoria and the Juan de Fuca Strait.

When: Saturday, July 27; from 1 pm to 8 pm

Where: 3483 Metchosin Road, Victoria

Tickets: Free

Live DJs in a shipping container, a dance floor, a vendor market, food trucks, a bar with local beverages, and family games — what more can you ask for on a summery Saturday? When: Saturday, July 27; from 3 pm to 10 pm

Where: Ship’s Point, Inner Harbour, Victoria

Tickets: Free

Discover the history of Cuban music with a performance from The West Coast Cuban Orchestra at Hermann’s and its lead Pablo Cardenas.

When: Friday, July 26; starts at 7 pm

Where: 753 View Street, Victoria

Tickets: $35 online

Guests will have their chance to enjoy food trucks, get inspired, buy unique wares from nearly 150 makers, and dance to amazing musicians.

When: Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28; starts at 10 am

Where: 1401 Rockland Avenue, Victoria

Tickets: Free

DeeJade (Jade Nixon from Virgin Radio) will be at Herald Street spinning beloved Swiftie favourites and the greatest hits with a photo booth and more! Come shake it off!

When: Friday, July 26; from 8 pm to 11 pm

Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria

Tickets: $5 at the door

On Saturday, celebrate 10 years of Wheelies with 10 bands throughout the afternoon and into the night, and then on Sunday, stroll through the block party from 10 am to 5 pm to see some classic cars, vendors, and a BBQ.

When: Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28

Where: 2620 Rock Bay Avenue, Victoria

Tickets: $54 for Saturday; Sunday is free!

From the music of hip-hop band Hot Pot, the culinary showdown between Colwood and View Royal Mayors, and the amazing costumes, this festival is going to be electric.

When: Sunday, July 28; from 12 pm to 4 pm

Where: Victoria Scottish Community Centre

Tickets: Free

Ian Sirota is in Victoria this Saturday. The hilarious man has opened for legendary comedians such as Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, and Dennis Miller.

When: Saturday, July 27; starts at 8 pm

Where: 123 Gorge Road E, Victoria

Tickets: $22 online or at the door

This is the go-to farmers market in Victoria. It's a year-round, dog-friendly market offering farm-fresh produce, unique art, handcrafted jewellery, and awesome culinary delights. Customers can also shop online, placing orders in advance for pickup. In November, the market transitions to indoors at the Sir James Douglas school gym and the Garry Oak Room. Where: Moss Street and Fairfield Road, Victoria

When: Saturdays, 10 am to 2 pm

OK, DOPE presents Bo & Friends: An Evening of stand-up comedy. Enjoy food, drinks, and laughs with top comedians in Victoria, featuring Randee Neumeyer, Colton Turcotte, Patricia Ellen, and Henok Meresa, and hosted by Bo Jagger Essery!

When: Friday, July 26; doors at 7 pm

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: $20 at the door

Enjoy tea and pound cake while listening to award-winning fiddlers. Stroll through heritage gardens and try Victorian lawn games.

When: Sunday, July 28; from 1 pm to 4 pm

Where: 1490 Fairfield Rd, Victoria

Tickets: $5 at the door

Enjoy an afternoon of free hip-hop music in Beacon Hill Park at the Beacon Hill Bandstand.

When: Sunday, July 28; from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Where: 250 Bridge Way, Victoria

Tickets: Free