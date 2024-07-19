8 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: July 19 to 21

The heat is rising in Victoria, but not from the sun! It’s the city’s vibrant event calendar that’s turning up the temperature.

From collector car shows and folk festivals to stand-up comedy and raves on the waves, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Here are eight fantastic events happening this weekend! Don’t miss out!

The Cowichan Folk Guild is celebrating its 40th anniversary of the Islands Folk Festival. Join the community for a celebration of music and culture featuring an impressive lineup of local and international artists.

When: Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21

Where: Providence Farm, Duncan

Tickets: : Providence Farm, Duncan Weekend pass for $155 ; day passes available for $45

Calling all car aficionados, one of the largest Jaguar shows is back in Oak Bay this weekend!

When: Saturday, July 20, from 9 am to 3 pm

Where: Windsor Park, Oak Bay

Tickets: Free

Garden City Soul Club dusts off the old records to bring you some of the best Motown, soul, and funk cuts throughout the decades and some of the more obscure jams you may not have heard before. Make sure you bring your dancing shoes, as this is a “dancers-only” event!

When: July 20; starts at 10 pm

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: $15 at the door

Victoria’s vibrant cycling community is gearing up for an electrifying event that combines music, movement, and mesmerizing LED displays. Embark on a leisurely journey through the city’s scenic routes while enjoying tunes spun by local DJs. The event promises to be a unique blend of cycling and tunes and is great for all skill levels and music lovers!

Where: 27 Crease Avenue, Victoria

When: Saturday, July 20; starts at 7 pm

Tickets: Free!

Participation is encouraged at this rambunctious improvised comedy show featuring comedians Nash Park and Alex Forman. Join the fun!

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Friday, April 12; doors at 8 pm

Tickets: $20 online

Check out this family-friendly market celebrating Colombian Independence Day with vendors, food, arts, and crafts.

When: Friday, July 19, from 5 pm to 8 pm

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria

Tickets: Free!

This week, you have three chances to catch live music at one of the most prestigious and gorgeous gardens in the world.

When: Friday, July 19, from 8 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: 800 Benvenuto Avenue, Brentwood Bay

Tickets: Available online

Oak Bay is an absolute hub for cars this weekend, as the 24th Annual Oak Bay Collector Car Festival takes over Oak Bay Avenue with over 300 vintage cars and collectors. Register your own collector car for $25.

When: Sunday, July 21, from 8 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Oak Bay Avenue at Mitchell

Tickets: Free!