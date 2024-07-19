8 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: July 19 to 21

The heat is rising in Victoria, but not from the sun! It’s the city’s vibrant event calendar that’s turning up the temperature.
From collector car shows and folk festivals to stand-up comedy and raves on the waves, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Here are eight fantastic events happening this weekend! Don’t miss out!
Islands Folk Festival
View this post on Instagram
The Cowichan Folk Guild is celebrating its 40th anniversary of the Islands Folk Festival. Join the community for a celebration of music and culture featuring an impressive lineup of local and international artists.
Tickets: Weekend pass for $155; day passes available for $45
Jaguars on the Island
View this post on Instagram
Calling all car aficionados, one of the largest Jaguar shows is back in Oak Bay this weekend!
Tickets: Free
Soul and Funk Vinyl Dance Party at the VEC
View this post on Instagram
Garden City Soul Club dusts off the old records to bring you some of the best Motown, soul, and funk cuts throughout the decades and some of the more obscure jams you may not have heard before. Make sure you bring your dancing shoes, as this is a “dancers-only” event!
When: July 20; starts at 10 pm
Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: $15 at the door
Victoria Bike Rave
Victoria’s vibrant cycling community is gearing up for an electrifying event that combines music, movement, and mesmerizing LED displays. Embark on a leisurely journey through the city’s scenic routes while enjoying tunes spun by local DJs. The event promises to be a unique blend of cycling and tunes and is great for all skill levels and music lovers!
Where: 27 Crease Avenue, Victoria
When: Saturday, July 20; starts at 7 pm
Tickets: Free!
OK, Dope Crowd Work Show at the Mint
View this post on Instagram
Participation is encouraged at this rambunctious improvised comedy show featuring comedians Nash Park and Alex Forman. Join the fun!
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Friday, April 12; doors at 8 pm
Tickets: $20 online
Colombian Market at the VEC
View this post on Instagram
Check out this family-friendly market celebrating Colombian Independence Day with vendors, food, arts, and crafts.
When: Friday, July 19, from 5 pm to 8 pm
Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: Free!
Live music at Butchart Gardens
View this post on Instagram
This week, you have three chances to catch live music at one of the most prestigious and gorgeous gardens in the world.
When: Friday, July 19, from 8 pm to 9:30 pm
Where: 800 Benvenuto Avenue, Brentwood Bay
Tickets: Available online
24th Annual Oak Bay Collector Car Festival
View this post on Instagram
Oak Bay is an absolute hub for cars this weekend, as the 24th Annual Oak Bay Collector Car Festival takes over Oak Bay Avenue with over 300 vintage cars and collectors. Register your own collector car for $25.
When: Sunday, July 21, from 8 am to 3:30 pm
Where: Oak Bay Avenue at Mitchell
Tickets: Free!