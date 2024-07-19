EventsSummer

8 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: July 19 to 21

Jul 19 2024, 2:00 pm
Islands Folk Festival

The heat is rising in Victoria, but not from the sun! It’s the city’s vibrant event calendar that’s turning up the temperature.

From collector car shows and folk festivals to stand-up comedy and raves on the waves, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Here are eight fantastic events happening this weekend! Don’t miss out!

Islands Folk Festival

The Cowichan Folk Guild is celebrating its 40th anniversary of the Islands Folk Festival. Join the community for a celebration of music and culture featuring an impressive lineup of local and international artists.

When: Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21
Where: Providence Farm, Duncan
Tickets: Weekend pass for $155; day passes available for $45

Jaguars on the Island

 

Calling all car aficionados, one of the largest Jaguar shows is back in Oak Bay this weekend!

When: Saturday, July 20, from 9 am to 3 pm
Where: Windsor Park, Oak Bay
Tickets: Free

Soul and Funk Vinyl Dance Party at the VEC

Garden City Soul Club dusts off the old records to bring you some of the best Motown, soul, and funk cuts throughout the decades and some of the more obscure jams you may not have heard before. Make sure you bring your dancing shoes, as this is a “dancers-only” event!

When: July 20; starts at 10 pm
Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: $15 at the door

Victoria Bike Rave

Victoria’s vibrant cycling community is gearing up for an electrifying event that combines music, movement, and mesmerizing LED displays. Embark on a leisurely journey through the city’s scenic routes while enjoying tunes spun by local DJs. The event promises to be a unique blend of cycling and tunes and is great for all skill levels and music lovers!

Where: 27 Crease Avenue, Victoria
When: Saturday, July 20; starts at 7 pm
Tickets: Free!

OK, Dope Crowd Work Show at the Mint

 

Participation is encouraged at this rambunctious improvised comedy show featuring comedians Nash Park and Alex Forman. Join the fun!

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
When: Friday, April 12; doors at 8 pm
Tickets$20 online

Colombian Market at the VEC

Check out this family-friendly market celebrating Colombian Independence Day with vendors, food, arts, and crafts.

When: Friday, July 19, from 5 pm to 8 pm
Where1415 Broad Street, Victoria
Tickets: Free!

Live music at Butchart Gardens

This week, you have three chances to catch live music at one of the most prestigious and gorgeous gardens in the world.

When: Friday, July 19, from 8 pm to 9:30 pm
Where: 800 Benvenuto Avenue, Brentwood Bay
Tickets: Available online

24th Annual Oak Bay Collector Car Festival

Oak Bay is an absolute hub for cars this weekend, as the 24th Annual Oak Bay Collector Car Festival takes over Oak Bay Avenue with over 300 vintage cars and collectors. Register your own collector car for $25.

When: Sunday, July 21, from 8 am to 3:30 pm
Where: Oak Bay Avenue at Mitchell
Tickets: Free!

