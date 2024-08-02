10 awesome things to do in Victoria this August long weekend

August long weekend — it’s what the whole year kind of builds to, no?

Whether you’re heading out to explore Vancouver Island or staying downtown Victoria, you’ll likely have no trouble keeping yourself busy this weekend.

There’s so much to do — so, here are 10 awesome events this August long weekend.

This live ambient and electronic music festival takes place around Victoria between Friday, August 2 and Monday, August 5. Venues include the Johnson Street Bridge, the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park, the Victoria Event Centre (VEC), and Banfield Park.

When: Friday, August 2 to Monday, August 5

Where: Various venues across Victoria

Tickets: Free except at the VEC

Thanks to the Victoria Ska & Reggae Society an exquisite mix of reggae, ska, punk, and hip-hop is coming to Centennial Square on Friday, August 2 featuring Northern California reggae band Burnt and Victoria hip-hop band Hot Pot.

When: Friday, August 2; doors at 4:20 pm

Where: Centennial Square, Victoria

Tickets: Free!

Celebrate the Latin people, or your Latin heritage, this weekend! Centennial Square will have a myriad of activities, performances, and food that highlight the vast array of Latin American traditions — from Latin cuisine to live music and dance performances. When: Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4

Where: Centennial Square

When: Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4

Where: Centennial Square

Nigerian-born comedian Ola Dada has been performing for five years with features on CBC, SiriusXM, and Canada’s Got Talent.

When: Friday, August 2; starts at 8 pm

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: $20 online

Host Alex Forman will have the best in Victoria comedy at the Lucky Bar including Nash Park, Henok Maresa, Rosa Graham, Evan Mumford, Shane Priestley, Burke Maru, Julya Van Der Sloot, Colton Turcotte, Mikey Dubbs and Barry Underwood.

When: Friday, August 2; from 10 pm to 2 am

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $16.52 + fees

There’s a Charli XCX Dance Party at Wicket Hall this Friday. Enjoy your brat summer to the soundtrack of Charli XCX, SOPHIE, Caroline Polachek, Kim Petras, Slayyyter, Rina Sawayama, A. G. Cook and more!

When: Friday, August 2; doors at 10 pm

Where: 919 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: $20-$25 online

This August 3 in Langford, performances by Swollen Members, Daniel Wesley, and Merkules will be showcased. Sober Fest is a substance-free event organized by the ReWired Recovery Foundation at Starlight Stadium.

When: Saturday, August 3; starts at 1 pm

Where: 1089 Langford Parkway, Victoria

Tickets: $25 online

Celebrating its 44th annual festival, the Coombs Bluegrass Festival is exactly as described on the ticket: bluegrass music in one of the kookiest little towns on the island. Kids under 12 get in free!

When: Friday, August 2, to Sunday, August 4

Where: 2601 Alberni Highway, Parksville

Tickets: $115 for a full weekend pass; $50-$70 for a single day

Head on up to the Comox Valley for a wide variety of artists playing this long weekend festival, including Ashleigh Ball and Joel Plaskett.

When: Friday, August 2, to Sunday, August 4

Where: 61 Filberg Road, Comox

Tickets: $50 for a weekend pass; $30 for a single day

Until August 10, Hornby Island will play host to a ton of awesome musical acts. This weekend is the big one with performers including Miina, The History of Gun Powder, and Chase Padgett performing 6 Guitars.

When: Thursday, August 1, to Saturday, August 10

Where: 2125 Sollans Road, Hornby Island

Tickets: $150 for a full weekend pass