10 awesome things to do in Victoria this August long weekend

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
Aug 2 2024, 4:58 pm
@filbergfest/Instagram | Viva Victoria Latin Fest

August long weekend — it’s what the whole year kind of builds to, no?

Whether you’re heading out to explore Vancouver Island or staying downtown Victoria, you’ll likely have no trouble keeping yourself busy this weekend.

There’s so much to do — so, here are 10 awesome events this August long weekend.

Wonderment

This live ambient and electronic music festival takes place around Victoria between Friday, August 2 and Monday, August 5. Venues include the Johnson Street Bridge, the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park, the Victoria Event Centre (VEC), and Banfield Park.

When: Friday, August 2 to Monday, August 5
Where: Various venues across Victoria
TicketsFree except at the VEC

BURNT and Hot Pot at Centennial Square

Thanks to the Victoria Ska & Reggae Society an exquisite mix of reggae, ska, punk, and hip-hop is coming to Centennial Square on Friday, August 2 featuring Northern California reggae band Burnt and Victoria hip-hop band Hot Pot.

When: Friday, August 2; doors at 4:20 pm
Where: Centennial Square, Victoria
Tickets: Free!

ViVa! Victoria Latin Fest 

Celebrate the Latin people, or your Latin heritage, this weekend! Centennial Square will have a myriad of activities, performances, and food that highlight the vast array of Latin American traditions — from Latin cuisine to live music and dance performances.
When: Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4
Where: Centennial Square
Tickets: Free!

Ola Dada Live Comedy at the Mint

 

Nigerian-born comedian Ola Dada has been performing for five years with features on CBC, SiriusXM, and Canada’s Got Talent.

When: Friday, August 2; starts at 8 pm
Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria
Tickets$20 online

The Get Down Comedy Jam at Lucky Bar

 

Host Alex Forman will have the best in Victoria comedy at the Lucky Bar including Nash Park, Henok Maresa, Rosa Graham, Evan Mumford, Shane Priestley, Burke Maru, Julya Van Der Sloot, Colton Turcotte, Mikey Dubbs and Barry Underwood.

When: Friday, August 2; from 10 pm to 2 am
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets$16.52 + fees

Brat Summer at Wicket Hall

There’s a Charli XCX Dance Party at Wicket Hall this Friday. Enjoy your brat summer to the soundtrack of Charli XCX, SOPHIE, Caroline Polachek, Kim Petras, Slayyyter, Rina Sawayama, A. G. Cook and more!

When: Friday, August 2; doors at 10 pm
Where: 919 Douglas Street, Victoria
Tickets: $20-$25 online

Sober Fest

This August 3 in Langford, performances by Swollen Members, Daniel Wesley, and Merkules will be showcased. Sober Fest is a substance-free event organized by the ReWired Recovery Foundation at Starlight Stadium.

When: Saturday, August 3; starts at 1 pm
Where: 1089 Langford Parkway, Victoria
Tickets$25 online

Coombs Bluegrass Festival

Celebrating its 44th annual festival, the Coombs Bluegrass Festival is exactly as described on the ticket: bluegrass music in one of the kookiest little towns on the island. Kids under 12 get in free!

When: Friday, August 2, to Sunday, August 4
Where: 2601 Alberni Highway, Parksville
Tickets: $115 for a full weekend pass; $50-$70 for a single day

Filberg Festival

 

Head on up to the Comox Valley for a wide variety of artists playing this long weekend festival, including Ashleigh Ball and Joel Plaskett.

When: Friday, August 2, to Sunday, August 4
Where61 Filberg Road, Comox
Tickets: $50 for a weekend pass; $30 for a single day

Hornby Music Festival 

 

Until August 10, Hornby Island will play host to a ton of awesome musical acts. This weekend is the big one with performers including Miina, The History of Gun Powder, and Chase Padgett performing 6 Guitars.

When: Thursday, August 1, to Saturday, August 10
Where: 2125 Sollans Road, Hornby Island
Tickets: $150 for a full weekend pass

