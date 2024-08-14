Nanaimo bakery honours local Olympic champion with tasty treat

In a sweet tribute to Nanaimo’s golden boy Ethan Katzberg, Red’s Bakery has introduced a new cheesecake that’s sure to become a local favourite: The Ethan — a Golden Oreo Medal Cheesecake.

The idea for this delicious creation came to life after Katzberg, a 22-year-old hammer thrower, stunned the world by nearly breaking the Olympic record with a jaw-dropping throw of 84.12 meters.

His performance in the finals, where he was the only competitor to surpass the 80-meter mark, was just 0.68 meters shy of the longstanding Olympic record set by Sergey Litvinov in 1988.

Red’s Bakery, a beloved fixture on Commercial Street, is known for its award-winning Nanaimo bars and community spirit. With its new cheesecake, they’re adding another must-try item to their menu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stevie Sawatzky (@reds_bakery)

The Ethan cheesecake is crafted with Golden Oreo crust, creamy layers of rich cheesecake, and a gold-dusted finish — perfectly capturing the spirit of a champion.

Red’s Bakery, with its warm hospitality and dedication to quality, has long been a favourite among locals. Their Nanaimo bars, a true Canadian classic, have won multiple awards, and their pay-it-forward program has made a difference for many in need.

If you’re in Nanaimo, don’t miss out on this golden opportunity!

Where: 101 Commercial Street, Nanaimo