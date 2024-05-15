How to get tickets for the MASSIVE Canucks viewing party in Victoria

The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre will host a Game 6 viewing party for the Canucks and Oilers series this Saturday.

The second-round matchup between these two Canadian teams has been back and forth, and either team could advance to the next round after this Saturday’s game.

The viewing party will be a ticketed event. Tickets are just $10 and are available now.

Doors will open one hour before game time at 6 pm this Saturday, May 18, with puck drop scheduled for 7 pm/PT. The actual game will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The series is currently tied, and Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday — depending on the outcome, it could be a do-or-die for either the Oilers or the Canucks.

The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre will be stocked and ready to serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as food. Outside food and drinks are prohibited.

Where: 1925 Blanshard Street, Victoria

When: Saturday, May 18, doors open at 6 pm