EventsSportsHockeyCanucksOilers

How to get tickets for the MASSIVE Canucks viewing party in Victoria

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
May 15 2024, 7:10 pm
How to get tickets for the MASSIVE Canucks viewing party in Victoria

The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre will host a Game 6 viewing party for the Canucks and Oilers series this Saturday.

The second-round matchup between these two Canadian teams has been back and forth, and either team could advance to the next round after this Saturday’s game.

The viewing party will be a ticketed event. Tickets are just $10 and are available now.

Doors will open one hour before game time at 6 pm this Saturday, May 18, with puck drop scheduled for 7 pm/PT. The actual game will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The series is currently tied, and Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday — depending on the outcome, it could be a do-or-die for either the Oilers or the Canucks.

The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre will be stocked and ready to serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as food. Outside food and drinks are prohibited.

Game 6 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Where: 1925 Blanshard Street, Victoria
When:  Saturday, May 18, doors open at 6 pm

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Listed
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
+ Oilers

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop