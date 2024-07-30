FREE festival and watch party set for BC Lions' Victoria game

SportsFootballBC Lions

Victoria will experience a two-day football event leading up to when the Lions face the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday, August 31, at Royal Athletic Park.

The two-day event will feature musical entertainment, food and beverages, and meet-and-greet sessions with players from the Lions and Redblacks, with Friday also showcasing an appearance by the Grey Cup.

 

The festivities will kick off on Thursday, August 29, and continue on Friday, August 30 at Ship Point Inner Harbour. It will run from noon to 7 pm.

Tickets for the actual BC Lions game have already sold out, but it was also announced that tickets are on sale for a Backyard Watch Party in Victoria’s Central Park in the Harris Green neighbourhood on Saturday, August 31.

The Backyard Watch Party will feature live entertainment from the Uproar Dance team, food and drinks, and a large screen for watching the game. It will allow you to watch the game with other BC Lions fans and experience an atmosphere similar to one at the actual game.

Buy tickets here.

BC Lions’ Backyard Watch Party

Where:  2275 Quadra Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, August 31
Tickets: $28 online

