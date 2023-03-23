Shopping time: Zellers opens doors to 12 brand-new Canadian stores today

Zellers is making a significant return to Canada, and you can join in on the fun starting now, Thursday, March 23.

The retail chain has announced that 12 of its Ontario and Alberta locations opened today, along with its e-commerce platform, Zellers.ca.

You can pick up economically priced but good quality things at the stores, such as kitchen items, bath stuff, accent furniture and home decor, organization and storage options, baby and kids toys and apparel, pets, and apparel basics for men and women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zellers (@zellersofficial)

“We know Canadian shoppers are smart and savvy and will be looking for both value and an elevated aesthetic in the products they shop us for,” Zellers said in a statement earlier this month. “Instead of limited-time sales or discounts, Zellers shoppers will know they are getting the best price, every day, no matter when they shop.”

If you’re wondering whether you can try out Zellers’ nostalgic food items, its food truck will stop at different store locations in its first opening days.

You might also like: We shopped at Zellers ahead of opening day and we have thoughts (PHOTOS)

Everything we tried at our sneak peek of the Zellers Diner menu (PHOTOS)

Throwback Thursday: Zellers Diner has finally revealed its much-awaited food menu

Here are all the locations that have opened up in Ontario and Alberta on Thursday:

Ontario

Erin Mills Town Centre, Mississauga

Burlington Mall, Burlington

White Oaks Mall, London

Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

Rideau Centre, Ottawa

St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa

Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston

Alberta

Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton

Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat

Sunridge Mall, Calgary

Stay tuned for the Zellers Diner on Wheels schedule to drop, so you can plan your shopping trip when it’s slated to be at a store near you. The food prices are surprisingly low.

Daily Hive reporter Irish Mae Silvestre got a sneak peek of a Zellers store in Toronto ahead of its big opening day.

Read all about her shopping experience here, as well as her review of Zellers Diner on Wheels food items here, to get pumped for your first visit.

Happy shopping! 🧸