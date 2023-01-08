Zellers returning to Canada early this year

The nostalgic Canadian department store Zellers is returning this year and is giving shoppers a sneak peek of what’s in store.

News of the iconic store’s return came down in August last year but the brand has recently posted six Instagram videos showcasing kitchenware, toys, candles, fitness equipment, and pet items.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s real-real or play-play. From affordable-by-design kitchen appliances to adorable toys, you’re about to get more,” one post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zellers (@zellersofficial)



Last year, the Zellers website went live with a short message to Canadians that read, “Yep, it’s true. See you soon!” The message has since been updated to read, “BRB, we’re stocking up.”

There is still limited information provided on the site.

A release shared last year announced that along with the debut of a new e-commerce website, Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC) will expand the discount retailer’s brick-and-mortar presence within Hudson’s Bay department stores, the company.

There has yet to be an official date posted for the opening, but Zellers is expected to happen across the country in early 2023.

HBC says that the Zellers revival will offer “a digital-first shopping journey that taps into the nostalgia of the brand.”

At its peak in the ’90s, there were more than 300 stores across Canada.

However, in January 2011, the Bay announced it would sell the leases for 189 Zellers stores to Target. Most stores that weren’t sold were scheduled to close by March 30, 2013.

The last remaining Zellers stores, one in Etobicoke and the other in Ottawa, shut down for good in early 2020.

Ontario got a glimpse of a Zellers revival last year when Hudson’s Bay opened a pop-up of the department store inside of its Burlington Centre location.

With files from Isabelle Docto