Zellers is opening more pop-up locations across Canada this summer

If you didn’t get a Zellers near you, don’t worry.

You could soon be shopping at one because the company is set to open a bunch of pop-up locations across Canada this summer.

In addition to the planned 25 Zellers locations within Hudson’s Bay, the store announced that it’s expanding to more cities across the country with 20 pop-up boutiques. The new locations have yet to be announced but the first pop-up is set to open in June at Hudson’s Bay’s flagship Queen Street location in Toronto.

After much excitement, the first Zellers finally opened in March this year, and Daily Hive had the opportunity to shop for everything from home decor to branded Zellers clothing.

Shoppers got a literal taste of nostalgia because, on opening day, the store brought back its beloved diner in the form of a food truck, serving its famous fries and gravy, grilled cheese, and burger.

Just like the other locations, the pop-ups will offer “everyday low prices” on various items such as kitchen and bath items, furniture, home decor, organization and storage, toys, apparel, and pet accessories.

“We have always said that we will listen to Canadians, and they will tell us where to grow,” says Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, president of Hudson’s Bay. “With these pop-ups, our expansion strategy will be fueled by the interest and feedback from our customers across the country.”

Richard Baker, governor, executive chairman and CEO of HBC added, “As we diversify our consumer offerings, we are strongly positioned to expand on the retail experience customers have come to expect from Hudson’s Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth, and now Zellers.”

In the meantime, you can also shop for items on the company’s website.