It’s Zellers’ grand opening and there are already massive lines outside stores (VIDEOS)

Canadians woke up early today for Zellers’ official grand opening.

Videos posted by the retail chain Thursday morning show massive lines outside its stores in Toronto.

Eager shoppers wrapped around the halls at Scarborough Town Centre.

#Zellers has officially opened 9 of its #Ontario locations today 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6FumDpwxs8 — Daily Hive Toronto (@DailyHiveTO) March 23, 2023

And it was the same scene at Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga.

Calgary joined in on the fun showing the long line at Zellers’ Sunridge Mall location.

🔥🔥It’s opening day of the new Zellers located in The Bay at Sunridge Mall! (March 23, 2023, Calgary, Alberta) pic.twitter.com/LiL95BxpWw — Sunridge Mall (@SunridgeMall) March 23, 2023

The launch day festivities even included a drum line at Scarborough Town Centre. Customers will definitely be awake and alert while they shop.

Are you joining us for all the Launch Day festivities at #Zellers?! 🥁 Location: Scarborough Town Centre pic.twitter.com/1ZGVHV06pi — Zellers (@zellers) March 23, 2023

For now, shoppers in Ontario and Alberta get the chance to relive their childhoods with 12 locations opening today.

The store’s e-commerce platform, Zellers.ca, is also live.

You can pick up economically priced, but good quality items at the stores, including kitchenware, accent furniture and home decor, organization and storage options, baby and kids toys, apparel for pets, and apparel basics for men and women.

The big returns come after the department store shuttered in 2013.