Canada is getting SO many new Zellers pop-ups this fall

Zellers has revealed tons of new pop-up locations across Canada in time for the upcoming holiday season.

On Wednesday, the iconic Canadian retail chain announced that it would open Zellers pop-ups in all remaining Hudson’s Bay locations across the country towards the end of September.

“We continue to see Canadians embrace Zellers and are delighted by the experience of people discovering the amazing quality and style of the assortment we carry,” said Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, president of Hudson’s Bay, in a statement.

This comes after the retailer’s latest slate of what it calls “store-in-stores” opened in August.

With the upcoming additional locations, 78 Hudson’s Bay stores in Canada will offer shoppers the nostalgic Zellers experience.

The size of each pop-up will vary, ranging from 1,000-2,800 sq/ft (except Queen Street in Toronto). Zellers stores within Hudson’s Bay range from 8,000-10,000 sq/ft.

The company says pop-ups are strategic market tests to determine future store locations.

“As I’ve said before, pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations,” explained Hwang-Judiesch.

The final Zellers pop-ups within Hudson’s Bay will open by September 22 at the following locations:

Alberta

Calgary Downtown, Calgary

Chinook Centre, Calgary

Market Mall, Calgary

Southcentre Shopping Centre, Calgary

Southgate Shopping Centre, Edmonton

West Edmonton Mall, Edmonton

British Columbia

Coquitlam Centre, Coquitlam

Mayfair Shopping Centre, Victoria

Metrotown Centre, Burnaby

Orchard Park Shopping Centre, Kelowna

Park Royal Shopping Centre, West Vancouver

Richmond Centre, Richmond

Village Green Mall, Vernon

Manitoba

Polo Park Shopping Centre, Winnipeg

Ontario

Bayshore Shopping Centre, Ottawa

Centrepoint Mall, Willowdale

Conestoga Mall, Waterloo

Fairview Mall, Willowdale

Hillcrest Mall, Richmond Hill

Limeridge Mall, Hamilton

Markville Shopping Centre, Markham

Masonville Place, London

Oakville Place, Oakville

Sherway Gardens, Etobicoke

Square One, Mississauga

Woodbine Plaza, Toronto

Yorkdale, Toronto

Quebec

Carrefour Laval , Laval

, Centre Laval , Chomedey

, Fairview Mall, Pointe-Claire

Montreal Downtown, Montreal

The retailer’s grand return in March was met with massive lines.

If you still haven’t checked out the Zellers near you, here’s a preview of what products it sells.