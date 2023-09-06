Canada is getting SO many new Zellers pop-ups this fall
Zellers has revealed tons of new pop-up locations across Canada in time for the upcoming holiday season.
On Wednesday, the iconic Canadian retail chain announced that it would open Zellers pop-ups in all remaining Hudson’s Bay locations across the country towards the end of September.
“We continue to see Canadians embrace Zellers and are delighted by the experience of people discovering the amazing quality and style of the assortment we carry,” said Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, president of Hudson’s Bay, in a statement.
This comes after the retailer’s latest slate of what it calls “store-in-stores” opened in August.
With the upcoming additional locations, 78 Hudson’s Bay stores in Canada will offer shoppers the nostalgic Zellers experience.
The size of each pop-up will vary, ranging from 1,000-2,800 sq/ft (except Queen Street in Toronto). Zellers stores within Hudson’s Bay range from 8,000-10,000 sq/ft.
The company says pop-ups are strategic market tests to determine future store locations.
“As I’ve said before, pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations,” explained Hwang-Judiesch.
The final Zellers pop-ups within Hudson’s Bay will open by September 22 at the following locations:
Alberta
- Calgary Downtown, Calgary
- Chinook Centre, Calgary
- Market Mall, Calgary
- Southcentre Shopping Centre, Calgary
- Southgate Shopping Centre, Edmonton
- West Edmonton Mall, Edmonton
British Columbia
- Coquitlam Centre, Coquitlam
- Mayfair Shopping Centre, Victoria
- Metrotown Centre, Burnaby
- Orchard Park Shopping Centre, Kelowna
- Park Royal Shopping Centre, West Vancouver
- Richmond Centre, Richmond
- Village Green Mall, Vernon
Manitoba
- Polo Park Shopping Centre, Winnipeg
Ontario
- Bayshore Shopping Centre, Ottawa
- Centrepoint Mall, Willowdale
- Conestoga Mall, Waterloo
- Fairview Mall, Willowdale
- Hillcrest Mall, Richmond Hill
- Limeridge Mall, Hamilton
- Markville Shopping Centre, Markham
- Masonville Place, London
- Oakville Place, Oakville
- Sherway Gardens, Etobicoke
- Square One, Mississauga
- Woodbine Plaza, Toronto
- Yorkdale, Toronto
Quebec
- Carrefour Laval, Laval
- Centre Laval, Chomedey
- Fairview Mall, Pointe-Claire
- Montreal Downtown, Montreal
The retailer’s grand return in March was met with massive lines.
If you still haven’t checked out the Zellers near you, here’s a preview of what products it sells.