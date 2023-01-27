Remember Zellers Diner? Well, it’s making a return, and you can get your favourite throwback menu items again.

Zellers is launching a Canada-wide poll so Canadians can enjoy all the diner foods they miss so much. The store itself is reopening at select Hudson Bay locations, but the diner will return on wheels.

When Zellers stores begin opening this spring, you can expect food trucks to greet you outside.

But until then, you have a responsibility: since the menu will be limited, you’ll have to vote for your favourite items. Only five of them will come back.

Zellers launched an Instagram poll on Friday to see what Canadians want. There are nine throwback menu items and one new addition.

Here’s everything you can choose from:

1. Big Z Burger

2. Fries and Gravy

3. Hot Chicken Sandwich

4. Grilled Cheese Sandwich

5. Onion Rings

6. Quesadilla

7. Poutine

8. Hot Dog

9. Chicken Fingers

10. NEW: Veggie Burger (added for good measure)

Tour dates and exact locations for the Zellers Diner on wheels will be announced at a later date, so keep your eyes peeled…

What are your top three items on this list? Let us know in the comments.