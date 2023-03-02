This cozy non-profit hotel in Downtown Vancouver is a hidden gem

If you’re visiting Vancouver’s downtown core, you might not need many of the amenities offered at costly hotel locations. With such an exciting city that has so many options to explore, you’re better off saving all the bell and whistles to get an affordable rate in a better location.

Located right next to BC Place, and a short distance from the Skytrain, the YWCA Vancouver Hotel is a hidden gem in the heart of the city, and it’s perfectly positioned for you to access the best restaurants and entertainment downtown has to offer.

As one of the more affordable hotels in downtown Vancouver, there are options to rent out one of the newly-renovated rooms with one bed, two beds, and even five single beds if you need them.

This downtown hotel has all the essentials you need for a comfortable stay, plus, there are still plenty of amenities to take advantage of — including laundry facilities on-site, a fitness zone, and a rooftop patio. There are even three large kitchens for guests to use, which is great for the budget-conscious traveller looking to save a little extra while they’re in the city.

The best part? YWCA Hotel Vancouver is a non-profit, with revenue contributing towards YWCA Metro Vancouver’s critical programs and services that help provide housing, child care, single mothers’ support groups, youth education, and more.

Their friendly front desk staff are always on-site to offer recommendations when you need them, and speak a multitude of languages including French, Spanish, Hindi, Tagalog, and Japanese.

So whether you’re travelling solo or in a group, the hotel offers safe, comfortable options that’ll meet your needs and budget.

If you’re planning your trip to Vancouver, and are looking for a great hotel at an affordable price, you can book a reservation on YWCA Vancouver Hotel’s website to get the most out of your trip.