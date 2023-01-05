Canadian territory named one of the 23 best places to visit this year (PHOTOS)

If you’ve ever wanted to go off the grid but never mustered up the courage to do so, one Canadian territory could give you a liberating taste of time away from your phone screen.

That’s one of the main reasons the destination has been named one of the best places to visit this year.

Yukon, known for its rugged landscape and beautiful scenery, ranks fourth on Big 7 Travel’s 23 best places to visit in 2023.

As more and more travel restrictions and regulations lift, the global travel site is expecting 2023 to be a big year for tourism.

It scoured social media and looked at the data to find the emerging travel trends this year.

The top trends they found are:

Adventure tourism

Eco-tourism and slow travel

The road less travelled

Spirituality

End of ‘work anywhere’ culture

Rise of group tours

Yukon falls under the adventure tourism, eco-tourism, and road less travelled categories.

“If you, like many others, are done with resisting the urge to go off-grid, head to the Yukon,” reads Big 7 Travel’s ranking.

“As the second-largest country in the world, Canada is not short of rural destinations, but the rugged landscape of this Alaska-bordering territory is something special.”

Indeed it is.

From snowy mountain peaks to glistening icy lakes and breathtaking landscapes, the destination has so much to offer.

The territory is renowned for being a go-to Northern Lights viewing destination, so it goes without saying that this magnificent natural wonder is a must-see when you visit.

“It’s not all hiking, beautiful scenery, and adventures – Yukon also has a long gold rush history and rich cultural heritage to discover,” adds Big 7 Travel.

In fact, there are plenty of ways you can immerse yourself in the beauty and rich history of the territory, and Daily Hive has laid it all out for you in this travel guide.

Yukon trails behind Jordan, Guyana, and Bhutan on the list.

Jordan took the top spot for travellers “longing to visit the 2,300-year-old carved city of Petra, float in the Dead Sea, and wake up to the sunrise from their tent in the Wadi Rum desert valley, and more.”

With files from Katy Brennan