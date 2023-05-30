Canadian Catholic school district slammed for voting against flying Pride flag

The Pride flag will not fly outside a Canadian education centre after the Catholic school district voted against the motion.

Most of the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) in Toronto voted “no” at a meeting on Monday night, defeating the motion 6-4.

A report presented by the YCDSB Gender, Sexuality and Catholic Education Committee brought about the motion. It recommended the school board fly the flag during Pride Month in June at the York Catholic education centre.

According to the report, raising the flag at its head office “would be consistent with the pastoral mission of the Catholic Church.”

Trustees Elizabeth Crowe, Jennifer Wigston, Angela Grella and Carol Cotton, and student trustees Anthea Peta-Dragos and Jonah James supported the motion, reported the Toronto Star.

Trustees Theresa McNicol, Maria Iafrate, Joseph DiMeo, Angela Saggese, Michaela Barbieri and Frank S.D. Alexander voted against it.

Many have expressed their disappointment with this decision online.

Former Ontario Liberal Party leader Kathleen Wynne tweeted her frustrations.

“This is a cowardly, shameful decision. It emboldens and validates homophobia and transphobia,” she said.

This is a cowardly, shameful decision. It emboldens and validates homophobia and transphobia. Pride flag won’t fly at York Catholic schools after board votes against the motion https://t.co/MmMt2XxWJv via @torontostar — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) May 30, 2023

Others agreed that this would hurt students who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

To the York Catholic School Board: You are deliberately inflicting pain on innocent human life. Why? Because you feel you are doing God’s work. Since you’re all about education please allow me to school you. Unlike you, God is not an asshole. https://t.co/Gkh0Ab7BTg — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) May 30, 2023

Shame on York Catholic school trustees. Homophobic hateful hypocrites.

Threatened by a flag in 2023? I feel sorry for students who walk through the doors of their school and don’t feel welcome. pic.twitter.com/tZwpKgkA7h — Maria Rizzo (She/Her) (@mariarizzo) May 30, 2023

York Catholic’s decision as a public school board not to fly the Pride flag is a red flag that a majority of its trustees & the school board do not & cannot understand the depth of the systemic homophobia & transphobia there.@Sflecce should intervene as he did in Peel DSB. pic.twitter.com/0n8hucoR1E — Paolo De Buono, 🌈 #BLM, MSc, JD, OCT (@misterdebuono) May 30, 2023

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles says as a public school board, it’s their responsibility to be inclusive.

“Raising the Pride flag is a simple, meaningful way to do that. YCDSB’s vote last night sets us all back,” she tweeted.

All publicly-funded school boards have a responsibility to provide a safe, inclusive & affirming place for 2SLGBTQI+ students to learn and grow. Raising the Pride flag is a simple, meaningful way to do that. @YCDSB‘s vote last night sets us all back.https://t.co/2voE1dAQyD — Marit Stiles (@maritstiles) May 30, 2023

One person went as far as to say we should defund Catholic schools in Ontario.

“If they aren’t willing to support ALL of their students, they shouldn’t get one cent of taxpayer money,” they tweeted. “YRDSB, this is a repulsive display of hatred and bigotry from your board. Be better.”

Time to defund catholic schools in Ontario. I’m all done. If they aren’t willing to support ALL of their students, they shouldn’t get one cent of taxpayer money. @YRDSB this is a repulsive display of hatred and bigotry from your board. Be better. https://t.co/a5ELgqUIej — Ryan O’Hagan 🇺🇦 (@RT_OHagan91) May 30, 2023

James, one of the student trustees, says that while the results are “heartbreaking,” the students will continue “to fight for what’s right.”

tough result, heartbreaking, really. But the students will continue to fight for what’s right, and the student trustees will continue to be there for them. We are the leaders of today and tomorrow. #onted @YCDSB @anthea_peta — Jonah James (@Its_JonahJ) May 30, 2023

This decision comes a month after police were called to the York Catholic education centre after preliminary discussions on raising the Pride flag went off the rails.

What do you think of this decision?