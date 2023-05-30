NewsCanada

Canadian Catholic school district slammed for voting against flying Pride flag

May 30 2023, 2:19 pm
Svet foto/Shutterstock

The Pride flag will not fly outside a Canadian education centre after the Catholic school district voted against the motion.

Most of the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) in Toronto voted “no” at a meeting on Monday night, defeating the motion 6-4.

A report presented by the YCDSB Gender, Sexuality and Catholic Education Committee brought about the motion. It recommended the school board fly the flag during Pride Month in June at the York Catholic education centre.

According to the report, raising the flag at its head office “would be consistent with the pastoral mission of the Catholic Church.”

Trustees Elizabeth Crowe, Jennifer Wigston, Angela Grella and Carol Cotton, and student trustees Anthea Peta-Dragos and Jonah James supported the motion, reported the Toronto Star. 

Trustees Theresa McNicol, Maria Iafrate, Joseph DiMeo, Angela Saggese, Michaela Barbieri and Frank S.D. Alexander voted against it.

Many have expressed their disappointment with this decision online.

Former Ontario Liberal Party leader Kathleen Wynne tweeted her frustrations.

“This is a cowardly, shameful decision. It emboldens and validates homophobia and transphobia,” she said.

Others agreed that this would hurt students who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles says as a public school board, it’s their responsibility to be inclusive.

“Raising the Pride flag is a simple, meaningful way to do that. YCDSB’s vote last night sets us all back,” she tweeted.

One person went as far as to say we should defund Catholic schools in Ontario.

“If they aren’t willing to support ALL of their students, they shouldn’t get one cent of taxpayer money,” they tweeted. “YRDSB, this is a repulsive display of hatred and bigotry from your board. Be better.”

James, one of the student trustees, says that while the results are “heartbreaking,” the students will continue “to fight for what’s right.”

This decision comes a month after police were called to the York Catholic education centre after preliminary discussions on raising the Pride flag went off the rails.

What do you think of this decision?

