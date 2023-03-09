Popular Yeti products are being recalled over "magnetic ingestion hazard"

As several variations of Yeti soft coolers are being recalled across North America, consumers are being told to stop using the products.

The recall includes the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler, Hopper M30 Soft Cooler, and SideKick Dry Gear Case.

According to the Government of Canada recall page, more than 40,000 products were sold in the country.

At this point, “the company has received one incident report in Canada, and no reports of magnet ingestions or injuries.”

It’s a different story in the US, where 1,399 incident reports have come in, “including reports of detached or missing magnets and no reports of magnet ingestions or injuries.”

If you have one of the affected products, you’re being told to “immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Yeti Canada for a suggested replacement product of equal or greater value or gift card.”

The affected products were sold from March 2018 to January 2023.