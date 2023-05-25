Yellowstone park euthanizes bison calf after herd rejects it following human interaction

Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park is facing heat from animal rights advocates after a newborn bison calf was put down following a physical interaction with a park visitor.

On Tuesday, the park released a photo of the visitor holding up the calf near a river inside the park.

It said that on May 20, the calf had been separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River, and as it struggled to cross the river, the man in the image pushed it up onto the roadway.

(News Release) Yellowstone law enforcement officers investigate incident of a man intentionally disturbing a bison calf; incident results in death of calf. Visitors: Respect wildlife by giving them room to roam. More: https://t.co/A8mJc9WeaR Photo courtesy / Hellen Jack pic.twitter.com/qpiFmYFaKP — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) May 23, 2023

Other visitors witnessed the calf approach people and cars and try to follow them.

“Interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring. In this case, park rangers tried repeatedly to reunite the calf with the herd. These efforts failed,” Yellowstone National Park wrote. “The calf was later killed by park staff because it was abandoned by the herd and causing a hazardous situation by approaching cars and people along the roadway.”

When the news broke, it split the internet into multiple discussions.

Anybody recognize this moron? If so, the National Park Service is asking for anyone who was in the area on May 20 and has any information to contact the Yellowstone National Park Tip Line. The calf he interfered with was later abandoned by the herd, and euthanized 🤬 pic.twitter.com/W8mwSuVXkS — BradleyJ (@darkestkarma) May 24, 2023

Many highlighted the importance of not interacting with wildlife in a way that can cause such harm.

Well stated! Had a man not interfered (no matter how well intentioned), that calf may well still be alive. Then again it may well not be. Yellowstone is one of the few truly wild spaces remaining in the lower 48. Y’all do an awesome job there. It is one of my favorite places! — HYK_FAR (@carolina_reddog) May 24, 2023

Yet more were upset that the national park immediately put the baby bison down instead of sending it to a sanctuary or exhausting other feasible options.

One Twitter user even tagged a Wyoming-based animal sanctuary to partner up with Yellowstone and prevent such instances of animal euthanasia in future.

@kindnessranch maybe you guys can have a relationship with Yellowstone national park so they don’t have to murder a tiny calf who was rejected by his mother? It’s crazy to me that they would not have relationships I could easily take that animal. @peta — Cutty Kinkade (@petedorantez) May 25, 2023

The park answered questions about the calf being euthanized instead of rehabilitated.

For those asking why we didn’t send the calf to a wildlife sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/4sxZXGD598 — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) May 23, 2023

“Federal and state regulations prohibit the transport of bison out of Yellowstone unless those bison are going to meat processing or scientific research facilities,” wrote the park. “We now have a quarantine facility so bison can go through the months-long testing protocols for brucellosis and, if negative, be used to start conservation herds elsewhere. However, the use of quarantine for a newborn calf that’s abandoned and unable to care for itself is not a good candidate for quarantine.”

Yellowstone admitted that this was a difficult conversation to have on social media and said it was essential to understand that national parks operated differently than animal sanctuaries or zoos.

“We made the choice we did not because we are lazy, uncaring, or inexpert in our understanding of bison biology. We made the choice we did because national parks preserve natural processes,” the park added.

The statement also highlighted how often animals die at national parks.

“As many as 25% of the bison calves born this spring will die, but those deaths will benefit other animals by feeding everything from bears and wolves to birds and insects,” it further read. “Unfortunately, the calf’s behaviour on roads and around people was hazardous, so rangers had to intervene: but the calf’s body was left on the landscape.”

The park clarified that it didn’t want everyone to agree with its decision. Instead, it stressed the significance of letting animals roam free.

“Stay at least 100 yards away from wolves and bears, and at least 25 yards away from all other animals. Help us make it socially unacceptable to do anything else.”

The explanation was met with a mix of acceptance and recoil.

On social media, many say they understand why the calf was killed and are defending the park’s practices while also appreciating the park for offering transparency in the matter.

Lots of arm-chair conservationists arguing with park rangers. And the Yellowstone Twitter is doing well with transparency and explanation. Save your criticism for tourists who are fucking ruining shit. Get up and make change. And also, you know, give back stolen land. https://t.co/exyesaWZ9E — Mark P. Zimmerman | 🌍🏴♻️BLM (@myopicbiped) May 24, 2023

Thank you for your candor. I understand now. Still sad, but I understand. https://t.co/2p3jWfRPuw — general bork 🐶 (@EronelNosnhoj) May 25, 2023

Some believe the park overly villainized the visitor who “unintentionally disturbed” the bison calf to save it from drowning in the river.

As I said, I understand their position here. This just smacks of government abusing a citizen. Specially the way they paint the guy in their tweet as a person who was likely being intentionally disruptive to the animals.https://t.co/9vWvyWZMat — Wulden (@Wulden83) May 25, 2023

> man saves a baby bison from drowning

> unethical federal law forces the park rangers to kill the baby bison “Intentionally disturbing”, my ass. He did the ethical thing when the laws were unethical. He is a good man. https://t.co/WTnqwA2nao — 𐎡𐎤𐎫𐎤𐏂-𐎽𐎤𐎱𐎨 🦋 (@belet_seri) May 25, 2023

>resulted in its death You mean you killed it You didn’t want to come out and say that YOU killed it “This guy saved a bison calf, so we killed it.” You had other options https://t.co/sL5iXtHMcH — Fetusberry Crunch (@Fetusberry) May 24, 2023

While others don’t think the explanation provides enough reason to euthanize the animal.

Ur response is bullshit 😡😡😡 https://t.co/epYtMhLCnr — Annette Gurba (@AnnetteGurba) May 24, 2023

“Here’s our excuse…..it’s really kind of shitty and bureaucratic. — The Artist Formerly Known as Eric (@breakingbaht) May 25, 2023

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.