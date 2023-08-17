An entire Canadian city is being evacuated due to wildfire — here’s how you can help

Yellowknife residents have been ordered to evacuate as raging wildfires approach the city.

Northwest Territories officials ordered a phased evacuation of over 20,000 residents in the province’s capital on Wednesday.

“The fire continues to advance and now burns approximately 17 kilometres outside the city,” Northwest Territories Minister of Environment and Climate Change Shane Thompson told reporters at a presser Wednesday night. “Without rain, it is possible it will reach the city outskirts by the weekend.”

The provincial government says residents should evacuate parts of Yellowknife according to risk.

The City just issued an Evacuation Alert for some areas of the City; what does that mean? Please read these documents for more information. pic.twitter.com/3IxNB3DPR6 — City of Yellowknife (@OurYellowknife) August 16, 2023

“Residents living along the Ingraham Trail, in Dettah, Kam Lake, Grace Lake and Engle Business District are currently at highest risk and should evacuate as soon as possible,” reads the evacuation order. “Other residents have until noon on Friday, August 18, 2023, to evacuate.”

The province advises residents to ensure they have a full tank of gas before leaving Yellowknife.

It adds that if there are smoky conditions, residents evacuating by highway will be escorted from Yellowknife through the active fire zone.

Residents who can’t leave the city by road can register for an air evacuation. This can include the immunocompromised or anyone with “a condition that puts them at higher

risk of severe outcomes.”

As for people who wish to stay in the city, the provincial government says there will be facilities in Yellowknife to shelter in place.

So, what can you do to help people in Yellowknife?

Indigenous TikToker Morgan Dawn has been raising awareness about NWT wildfires. They live in N’dilo, one of the communities ordered to evacuate.

They say that an aspect of the wildfires that complicates the situation for people that live in First Nations communities is that they don’t have mailing addresses.

“We are unable to get mail; we’re unable to insure our homes because we simply do not have an address,” they explained. “We are not able to get the same support as houses uptown would if they were to catch on fire.”

They are advising people to donate to the United Way Northwest Territories. Daily Hive hasn’t found any other official sources Canadians can contribute to, but will update this story if we do.

Local media Cabin Radio also has an incredibly detailed guide to support Yellowknife evacuees.