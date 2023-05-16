Canadian lottery winner waited months to claim her multimillion-dollar prize

A grandmother from North York, Toronto, is Canada’s newest multi-millionaire after her massive lottery win earlier this month.

Xiaomin Han, 66, claimed her winnings on May 8 but said she actually could have been richer a whole lot sooner.

Han won the life-changing sum of $10,600,885.60 in September but waited seven months to cash in.

Han told OLG, “I couldn’t believe the number in front of me, so I called my sister to have her verify it was real.”

“I feel calm, but excited to be a winner,” she added.

She says she had only played the lottery occasionally over recent years and never expected to win big.

Han plans to spend the money from her lottery win on a new house, a car, and a trip to Europe, where she has never been before.

The winning ticket was purchased at JJ Smoke Centre on Yonge Street in North York.

