9 of the worst Valentine's Day gifts you can get your significant other

The most romantic day of the year comes with a lot of stress and high expectations. This is especially true when searching for the perfect gift for that special someone.

Treading that line of thoughtful and romantic while steering clear of cliché territory is not always easy. We’ll admit it. And while there are an infinite number of good gift ideas, there are also a handful of big no-nos.

So, if you’re still on the hunt for the perfect V-Day present, remember that it’s NOT just the thought that counts.

Here are nine of the worst Valentine’s Day gifts imaginable.

Cleaning supplies

A mop is not a gift on any occasion. This is the opposite of romantic, and just downright disrespectful.

Stuffed animals

Unless your partner is a tutu enthusiast or a straight-up furry, that giant teddy bear you’re thinking of buying is probably more of a nuisance than anything.

Plants

Flowers are great; a plant that you’re forced to take care of, not so much.

A misleading jewellery box

If you’re putting anything but jewellery in that jewellery box, you’re playing with your partner’s emotions, especially if they’re expecting a ring.

Candle

Boo!!!

Heart-shaped anything

Sure, it’s on theme with the holiday. But there is such a thing as playing it too safe. Don’t be afraid to be more specific.

Kitchen stuff

That ceramic pot is lovely, but it’s probably better suited for another holiday. The only thing food-related you should get someone on V-Day is a romantic dinner out on the town, and maybe even a box of chocolates.

Self-improvement books

You’re supposed to be celebrating your love for this person, not alluding to what’s wrong with them.

Nothing

Even if they say they don’t want anything, you should at least write a card.