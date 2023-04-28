Worker's comp claim denied for BC Uber driver attacked by passenger

Aman Sood (right) was attacked by a passenger while driving for Uber on April 18. Here he meets with BC Labour Minister Harry Bains. (Aman Sood/Facebook)

An Uber driver who was attacked by a passenger during a ride earlier this month tells Daily Hive his worker’s compensation claim has been denied.

Aman Sood’s vehicle camera captured the frightening April 18 attack on video, where the agitated passenger tells Sood he’ll kill him as he punches him in the head. Sood managed to call 911, and 10 days later, police say they’ve now arrested the suspect.

But the attack has left Sood in pain and unable to work. He’s dealing with headaches and nausea from the blows to the head, his left shoulder is completely numb, and he’s unable to raise his arm.

“It’s kind of impossible,” Sood said. “When I move my left arm it’s giving me electric shocks.”

On Friday, Sood learned that WorkSafeBC didn’t approve his claim for worker’s compensation. He said a representative from the agency phoned him and said he wasn’t eligible.

A WorkSafeBC spokesperson said the agency can’t comment on individual claims for privacy reasons.

Sood worked full-time for Uber, and doesn’t think it’s fair he’s not able to access benefits meant for workers when he was on duty when the attack happened.

Sussane Skidmore, president of the BC Federation of Labour, said that because Uber drivers in BC are classed as independent contractors instead of workers, it’s a “grey area” for whether they’re eligible for worker’s compensation.

“When these app-based companies came into BC, we said right from the start that these folks are being misclassified,” Skidmore told Daily Hive Thursday. “They need to be workers. The company needs to pay into the system that we already have for worker’s compensation.”

An Uber spokesperson said the company has been in touch with Sood and supports a package of proposed changes to industry standards that would give drivers access to accident coverage while preserving their flexibility.

“The behaviour in the video is disturbing and unacceptable,” Uber said of the attack on Sood.

The Abbotsford resident was planning to bring his wife and child to Canada next month but has now called off those plans — telling Daily Hive the attack made him question how safe it is in Canada.

His worker’s compensation claim was denied, he’s not collecting Employment Insurance, and he’s unable to work — either as an Uber driver or as a yoga instructor (his other profession). He’s not collecting any income, and says if he doesn’t heal within a couple of months, he’ll look to leave Canada.

The BC Federation of Labour will work with Sood to file a second application with WorkSafeBC, but there’s no guarantee it will get accepted. He’s also met with BC Labour Minister Harry Bains about the incident, but as of now, there’s no immediate solution.

Bains told Daily Hive that the BC government is reviewing options to strengthen protections for ride-hail and food-delivery workers after the incident.

“When people go to work they deserve to come home safely at the end of the day, and that didn’t happen in this situation,” Bains said. “The Parliamentary Secretary for Labour and I met with Aman to hear his story and to let him know he was brave to bring his concerns forward.”

Sood is looking for additional guidance on how to get assistance in Canada, as the systems in place to protect workers haven’t helped him so far.

“I told [Bains], please take action before somebody dies,” Sood told Daily Hive. “Drivers are not safe at all.”

William Tickle, 38, of Abbotsford is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats in connection with the incident.