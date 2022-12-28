Worker records dread-inducing moment he was laid off over a Zoom call (VIDEO)

If you thought a text message breakup was painful, you might not have had the misfortune of being laid off over a Zoom call with HR — and honestly, we hope you never do.

Since the pandemic began tipping over the global economy, a ton of businesses have laid off workers to “reduce costs” or “restructure the company.” For those working from home, the news comes over a cold, anxiety-inducing Zoom meeting.

One such worker is TikToker @Elazie1, aka Evan, who managed to film the moment every employee dreads. It’s unclear if recording his Zoom call layoff violates his office code, but the clip has gone viral, garnering over 10 million views within a day of being posted.

“What is this video about? My promotion?” Evan asks the HR representative on the other side of the call, later revealing that he was playing a joke on her because he already had a feeling this was coming.

She just smiles back awkwardly.

Evan was told that his position in marketing had been impacted by “cost-cutting” measures. He was only going to get paid through December 23 — truly a nightmare before Christmas.

The video swiftly resonated with thousands — some had experienced this personally before, while others were in awe of how Evan had handled the situation.

The fact that the meeting took place just before the holidays was not lost on people in the comments section.

Several major companies have laid off entire chunks of their workforce this quarter due to financial pressures, and the timing is beyond unfortunate.

After HR was done with the boilerplate layoff explanation, Evan responded with a short and sweet “okay, awesome.”

He later revealed he had ended the video so abruptly because he was “on the verge of mental breakdown.”

At least there’s a thin silver lining — Evan said he’s getting a four-week severance. 💵