Ana Ibarra creates relatable social media content about her life, three kids, and living in Chicago. Last week, she sparked debate on TikTok after posting a video in which she said she starts work precisely on time, refusing to create even a second before her shift begins.

“I’m literally waiting in the car for it to be exactly eight so I can walk in my job,” Ana Ibarra told her 711,100 TikTok followers in the video. “Because I start work at eight, that means I am going to leave exactly at the time that I’m supposed to leave,” she added.

Ibarra has not revealed what she does for work, but she certainly isn’t doing overtime. As of Monday morning, her post had over 395,000 views and 46,100 likes.

The video led to a discussion in the comments about employer expectations and whether employees should be expected to arrive before their scheduled start time.

If you are paid from 8 am, starting at 8 am only seems fair. But not everyone agrees.

“But if you enter at 8, you’re not ready to work, so you’re late,” argued TikTok user @stevenpotvin7. Ibarra made light of the comment, replying, “What are y’all? Boomers? Lol.”

“Remember, they don’t pay us to walk in and get settled,” commented @_stevencastle.

Many viewers, however, agreed with Ibarra.

“I’m the same, queen!!!” one said. “If they want you to be there to set up for work 15 minutes early, they need to pay 👏 you 👏 for 👏 those 👏 15 👏 minutes 👏👏👏,” said another.

One viewer took Ibarra’s laidback approach even further. “Work states I have to be there at 8 am, doors open at 8:30. I casually enter at 8:29,” said @ems.perez15.

Last year, Ontario became the first Canadian province to mandate disconnecting from work when your hours are up.

The law states that “disconnecting from work” means “not engaging in work-related communications, including emails, telephone calls, video calls or the sending or reviewing of other messages, so as to be free from the performance of work.”

This applies to after-work communication. But what are your thoughts on disconnecting completely until your shift begins?

