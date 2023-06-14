Grieving family shocked after woman believed dead wakes up inside coffin (VIDEO)

Editor’s note: This story contains details that some may find disturbing.

The bereaved family of a recently deceased woman got a massive shock during her wake when they heard knocking coming from inside her coffin, only to find her gasping for air.

The incident occurred in the city of Babahoyo in Ecuador.

Seventy-six-year-old retired nurse Bella Montoya was unconscious when she was rushed to the Martín Icaza Hospital on Friday for a “possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest,” according to CNN.

A doctor on duty declared her dead after she didn’t respond to resuscitation attempts.

Son Gilberto Barbera told Associated Press that a doctor gave them his mom’s identity documents and a death certificate.

The family brought her to the funeral home for the wake, and that’s when they heard strange sounds coming from the coffin.

“There were about 20 of us there,” recalled Barbera. “After about five hours of the wake, the coffin started to make sounds. My mom was wrapped in sheets and hitting the coffin, and when we approached, we could see that she was breathing heavily.”

In a video posted by Ecuador Comunicación, Montoya can be seen inside the coffin with hospital tags around her arm as she struggles to breathe. Her son crouches next to her as he pleads for an ambulance.

Finally, emergency services arrived and transferred her from the coffin onto a stretcher.

Montoya was then rushed back to the same hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

“It gave us all a fright,” said Barbera.

The Ministry of Public Health said that they’re currently investigating the incident.