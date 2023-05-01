It was not just music that could be heard at the LA Philharmonic last night.

The audience was also startled by a woman having a screaming orgasm amid Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5.

The reported orgasm could be heard during the second movement at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, coinciding with the symphony’s romantic swell.

Multiple eyewitnesses reported the incident online, causing a stir on Twitter.

Went to see @LAPhil play @Thomasades and Tchaikovsky 5 last night. A woman in the audience had loud and full body orgasm during the 5th's second movement… Band politely carried on. Props to LAPhil (and Pytor Ilyich) for bringing it on….

The orchestra remained professional and continued to play despite the outburst.

A recording of the event has been circulating on social media.

Some are blaming the powerful effect of Tchaikovsky for the incident.

somewhere there's a musician who think they really knocked that show out of the park

Music has a strong effect on people.

Others condemn the inappropriate episode.

I was there. I heard it. So did my kids. It's not funny.

Yeah I think people like that should be registered as sex offenders

There is also concern online that the recording is not an orgasm at all. One concertgoer said the woman may have had a breakdown.

I was there. This is not what happened. The poor woman had a breakdown of some sort. Speaking to Elim after the concert (we are friends since out time together at U of M) and we were all worried it was a medical emergency. Please lets try to have more respect for that person.

It sounds more like my husband accidentally smashing his finger with a hammer but okay…

Listening to the audio, what do you think you can hear? Let us know in the comments.

You will likely not experience a reaction quite as extreme as the LA Philharmonic audience member, but it’s still worth checking out Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 on YouTube.