May 1 2023, 5:10 pm
Woman having “loud and full-body orgasm” interrupts LA Philharmonic (VIDEO)
Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

It was not just music that could be heard at the LA Philharmonic last night.

The audience was also startled by a woman having a screaming orgasm amid Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. 

The reported orgasm could be heard during the second movement at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, coinciding with the symphony’s romantic swell.

Multiple eyewitnesses reported the incident online, causing a stir on Twitter.

The orchestra remained professional and continued to play despite the outburst.

A recording of the event has been circulating on social media.

 

@scorefollower Theres a rumor that somebody got excited during Tchaik 5 #sheetmusic #laphilharmonic ♬ original sound – ScoreFollower

Some are blaming the powerful effect of Tchaikovsky for the incident.

Others condemn the inappropriate episode.

There is also concern online that the recording is not an orgasm at all. One concertgoer said the woman may have had a breakdown.

Listening to the audio, what do you think you can hear? Let us know in the comments.

You will likely not experience a reaction quite as extreme as the LA Philharmonic audience member, but it’s still worth checking out Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 on YouTube.

Harry Linley
