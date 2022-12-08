Woman thought she won $1 but instead took home a massive lotto prize

One BC woman has an exciting announcement to share with her family this Christmas.

When Jean Wilson checked her PlayNow.com account, she said she thought she won $1.

“I didn’t realize it said ‘Gold Ball winner of $1 million’ and thought it was just an advertisement and had to call a customer service rep to make sure it was true,” she said.

The Pitt Meadows resident said she was most excited to share the news with her two daughters.

However, her grandchildren will get to know the big news during a large Christmas celebration Wilson plans to hold.

“It feels surreal and it will provide some financial relief.”

Wilson said she plans on sharing her winnings with her family and buying a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle and car.

The winning ticket was purchased on BC’s only legal gambling website, PlayNow.com.