Full-time cruise ship resident shares what life on board is like

Ever wondered what it would be like to live on a cruise ship full-time? One woman is doing it and making it look like the dream life.

Originally from Eldridge, Iowa, Christine Kesteloo spends half the year on a cruise ship. Having worked as a cruise director, she’s no stranger to life at sea.

“I worked on and off ships for a total of 11 years,” the 42-year-old told Daily Hive. “Waking up every day in a new place and meeting friends from all over the world. Dining and exploring all over the world. It was a great experience.”

She also met her Dutch husband during a cruise. “He has been at sea for 30 years, and his role is staff chief engineer.”

Things were going well until the COVID-19 pandemic debilitated the cruise industry.

“When the pandemic hit, I, along with many others, lost my job. I turned to content creation, which is now my full-time job,” Kesteloo shared.

She explained that she travels with her husband, who works for three months on the ship and three months off it. One of the bigger benefits of her husband’s senior role on the ship is that he can bring a spouse on board.

As a result, Kesteloo has been able to join him and travel for free. However, when they’re not travelling, home for the couple is a small place by the beach in the Netherlands.

But Kesteloo knew that she wasn’t ready to stop working just yet.

“I knew I was not ready to retire and just sail with my husband,” she said. “I needed to create my own career that would allow me to pursue my career ambitions and still sail around the world with him.”

In addition to working as a content creator, Kesteloo has created a jewelry line with Dune Jewelry and works as a writer. Now she’s giving people a peek into her world on her TikTok channel @dutchworld_americangirl, where she shares travel tips and talks about life on a cruise.

In a video that’s garnered 3.7 million views, she takes viewers grocery shopping in Skagway, Alaska, leaving many shocked by the high cost of food in the small city.

She added that one of her favourite destinations in Canada is Vancouver.

“I love the people and the beautiful weather,” said Kesteloo. “Canada is huge and beautiful, but I have a special place in my heart for the West Coast of Canada.”

Living on a ship certainly comes with a lot of perks.

“My laundry is done for me, and my meals are prepared,” said Kesteloo. “Don’t hate me for this: I live on the ship with all the amenities of a guest. People ask if I miss cooking or laundry. The answer is no. Ha!”

She said she also doesn’t have to worry about paying for car gas for half the year or making the bed.

But this lifestyle does have some limitations.

“I have to pack for all four seasons in two suitcases,” she said. “It usually leads me to pack all-black clothing and nude shoes that go with any dress I wear.”

Kesteloo’s said she slowly grew her audience online and has met many TikTok friends during her travels.

“Luckily, I have a very good crowd on my social media pages. Just good people,” she said. “I’m just a girl from a small town in Iowa that loves to travel. I don’t take life too seriously and have fun with every day given to me.”