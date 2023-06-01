Canadian woman wins lottery with ticket purchased in honour of her late mother

Carol Sutherland is Canada’s latest lottery winner, but this win had significant meaning to her since she purchased the ticket in honour of her late mother.

Sutherland told the British Columbia Lottery Corporation she also bought the 10X the Cash Scratch & Win ticket “as it matched the accent colour in her home — orange.”

Her sentimentality led to a big win when she earned the game’s top prize of $150,000.

She said when she won, she couldn’t believe her eyes and drove to the Shell station in Golden, BC, where she purchased the ticket to verify it.

“I called my sister and brother,” Sutherland said. “My brother said, ‘Unbelievable!'”

The BC resident said the prize would “make life easier,” and she plans to visit Mexico in the new year.