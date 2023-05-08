"Six years ago, I was homeless": Woman wins a life-changing lotto prize

Six years ago, Lucia Forseth didn’t have a home. This year, she became the newest multi-millionaire in the US.

She was already expecting to have an incredible year since she was getting married and receiving her associate degree.

However, she was not expecting to win a life-changing prize through a Scratchers lottery ticket.

She explained to the California Lottery that she purchased one ticket at a Walmart in Pittsburg while getting an oil change for her car.

“I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”

Forseth won the top-prize winning ticket called 2023, which she said has deep meaning for her.

“You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me,” she said.

The lucky American said she plans to buy a home and invest the remaining money.