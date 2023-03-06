Canadian man arrested after BC woman found dead in Mexico hotel

A woman from Dawson Creek, BC, was found dead in a hotel resort on Friday, and a 26-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

The woman has been identified as BC resident Kiara Agnew, who had gone on a birthday vacation with her boyfriend. She would have turned 24 on March 11.

The two had flown out to Playa del Carmen on Thursday.

Police in Mexico tweeted on Friday that “a man of foreign origin” had been detained in the death of Agnew, who was found with “possible marks of violence.” The case is being treated as a potential femicide.

Policías de la SSPyT de Solidaridad aseguraron a una persona de origen extranjero por el posible delito de feminicidio, tras ser encontrada una mujer sin vida con posibles marcas de violencia en un hotel ubicado en la colonia Xcalacoco. pic.twitter.com/CoJc9S3zwf — Seguridad Pública Solidaridad (@SSP_Solidaridad) March 3, 2023

Agnew was originally from Plaster Rock, New Brunswick. Her aunt, Tanya Roberts, set up a GoFundMe on her family’s behalf to help cover the cost of the body’s return to Canada, as well as the funeral.

Within two days, the fundraiser has surpassed its goal of $20,000.

According to details on the GoFundMe page, the family alleges Agnew’s 26-year-old boyfriend was involved in her death.