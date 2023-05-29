"I think you are disgusting": Woman confronts racist on four-hour flight (VIDEOS)

A woman stood up against a co-passenger and his racism during a four-hour flight from Puerto Rico to Atlanta last week.

Taila, who runs a TikTok page about travel called @taila.thecreator, confronted a fellow passenger after she saw disturbing messages displayed on his phone.

“I wasn’t going to say anything, but I decided I want you to feel as uncomfortable as I do,” she told the passenger in a viral video of the incident.

“I want you to know I saw your text messages, and I think you are disgusting,” she continued.

After glancing over at the man’s phone during the flight, she saw the words “huge Black woman” and decided to continue reading.

Taila, who was in the window seat, says she saw the man seated next to her openly complaining to his family members about the woes of having to sit next to Black and gay people on flights.

#racistoftheday #racistencounter #airplanedrama #travelingwhileblack #blacktravelfeed ♬ original sound – Taila • Travel Tips @taila.thecreator Sitting next to a racist on my four hour flight from Puerto Rico to Atlanta this week. Yes I could’ve minded my own business, but why should I let him slide? I happened to glance over and see the words “big black woman” so I continued reading. He and his family went on and on about the woes of being stuck sitting next to Black and gay people. Then I see this man say he hopes airlines continue to raise prices so these people get weeded out. If you’re gonna be bold enough to pull your phone out in the middle seat of an airplane and freely talk disrespectfully about Black people, then I’m going to be bold enough to say something to you. What would you have done? #traveltiktok

“If you’re gonna be bold enough to pull your phone out in the middle seat of an airplane and freely talk disrespectfully about Black people, then I’m going to be bold enough to say something to you,” she told followers on TikTok.

In a second video, the following message can be seen on the man’s phone, “Hopefully, the airlines will continue to raise prices and weed out these people.”

After the confrontation, the pair continued sitting next to each other for four hours.

“He wouldn’t even think in my direction when the plane landed,” Taila explained.

Taila received lots of support from other TikTok users in the comments.

“I’m proud of you and don’t even know you. I know the back and forth with yourself on this was hard, and you did that!!” one commenter said.

“I’m so sorry this happened. I’m also so proud of you for speaking up,” said another TikTok user.