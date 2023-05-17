Woman arrested after cocaine falls out of fake pregnancy belly

Deputies from a South Carolina sheriff’s office arrested a woman that was carrying cocaine in a fake pregnancy belly.

The Anderson County Sherriff’s Office shared a photo of the belly and detailed the case on its Facebook page earlier this week.

The cocaine was discovered during a traffic stop when members were out doing proactive patrol.

Deputies pulled over two people and “the first red flag began when the two gave conflicting information about her ‘due date.'”

As the woman began to realize the deputies were becoming a little suspicious about the conflicting story, police say she “immediately took off running and very quickly drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach.”

Altogether, deputies collected more than 1,500 grams of cocaine from the traffic stop, and both suspects are facing drug trafficking charges.