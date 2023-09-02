If you bought a lottery ticket for Friday’s draw, then don’t forget to check the winning numbers.

The Lotto Max draw took place on September 1, and the jackpot was worth a massive $40 million. The latest winning numbers are 01, 07, 15, 30, 36, 37, 46, and bonus number 14, however, no one won the main prize, according to PlayNow.

There was no winner for the second prize either, which was worth $201,157.90. However, after matching six of the seven winning numbers, 40 people each won $5,028.90. Not a bad way to start the weekend!

The Extra winning numbers are 31, 43, 64, and 96, but after failing to match the four numbers, no one will be claiming the $500,000 prize. Fifty lottery players matched three of the four winning numbers, though, and each of them will be receiving a $1,000 prize.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Tuesday, September 5, and the jackpot now stands at a whopping $50 million with two Max Millions prizes to be won.

Good luck!