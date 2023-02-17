Winning lotto tickets leave three Canadians splitting $5 million jackpot

Three lucky ducks from Ontario are splitting a total of $5 million after winning the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s (OLG) Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot.

The December 31, 2022, jackpot was split between two winning tickets; one purchased by Debby and Ken Skitch at a Daisy location on King Street in Bowmanville, and the other by New Tecumseh resident Shane King at the Cookstown Mart on Queen Street in Cookstown.

That grand prize is now split down the middle, with each party receiving a hefty $2.5 million payout.

The OLG offers players a chance to win two multimillion-dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Thursday.

For the Skitch couple, who have been playing OLG draws for 40 years, constantly using meaningful numbers on their tickets has finally paid off.

“We use birthdays and birth months of our kids for the numbers we play,” said Ken, while speaking to the OLG.

The couple checked their ticket on New Year’s Day, kicking off 2023 with about 2.5 million reasons to be happy.

The couple also landed a comparably insignificant $2 on their Encore selection, bringing their total winnings to $2,500,002.

“I heard the winning jingle and thought we won a free ticket at first. When I looked closer and noticed it was really a $2.5 million win, I showed Debby. We were shocked.”

Retirement for the married couple is one step closer, who can now finally settle down and relax after years of hard work.

“We have been feeling like we’re on vacation since we won. However, the vacation can continue since we can officially retire,” said Debby.

And that happiness and freedom are also echoed by King, who has been playing the lotto for the last 10 years.

The 54-year-old was extremely overwhelmed when the realization hit that he just became a millionaire.

“The emotions really took over. I couldn’t believe it. I told my wife and she was so excited,” he told the OLG.

King was constantly double-checking his phone to see that grand total pop-up.

“I kept checking the ticket on my phone – not because I didn’t believe it, but because I wanted to see the $2.5 million prize amount,” he recalled.

Now his future is set for whatever he wants as he plans to speak with a financial advisor to plan for the years ahead.

“It’s a dream come true.”

This group of three joins the province’s latest crop of millionaires, including Tonicia James of Woodbridge, Saptharishi Sairam Ramadass of Nepean and $60 million winner Camellia Kazemi Talachi of Richmond Hill.