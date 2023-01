Lottery winners in this province took home more than $800M in 2022

Last year was a phenomenal year for some lucky lottery players in BC who took home life-changing wins.Ā

In 2022, over 100 million winning tickets were sold in Canada’s westernmost province, according to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.Ā

In total, those winners combined earned $802 million in prizes.

In the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley alone, about 45 million winning tickets and around $382 million in prizes were paid out.

The largest prize of the year went to a player from West Kelowna,Ā Jennifer Cole. She bought her ticket online and scored a $31 million Lotto Max jackpot in July.

Cole’s win was even the largest prize ever in BC from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com.

There were 48 grand prize-winning tickets sold in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley valued at $500,000 or more.Ā

Four Lotto 6/49 players won the jackpot as well.Ā

ā€œAs we welcome the new year, weā€™re excited to look back at 2022 and celebrate our players and the dreams that became realities for our lottery winners,ā€ Pat Davis, BCLC President and CEO, said.Ā

Good luck 2023 lotto players!