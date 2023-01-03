Lottery winners in this province took home more than $800M in 2022

Last year was a phenomenal year for some lucky lottery players in BC who took home life-changing wins.

In 2022, over 100 million winning tickets were sold in Canada’s westernmost province, according to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

In total, those winners combined earned $802 million in prizes.

In the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley alone, about 45 million winning tickets and around $382 million in prizes were paid out.

The largest prize of the year went to a player from West Kelowna, Jennifer Cole. She bought her ticket online and scored a $31 million Lotto Max jackpot in July.

Cole’s win was even the largest prize ever in BC from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com.

There were 48 grand prize-winning tickets sold in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley valued at $500,000 or more.

Four Lotto 6/49 players won the jackpot as well.

“As we welcome the new year, we’re excited to look back at 2022 and celebrate our players and the dreams that became realities for our lottery winners,” Pat Davis, BCLC President and CEO, said.

Good luck 2023 lotto players!