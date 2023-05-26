"Winning is amazing": Metal worker becomes a millionaire playing the lottery

A metal worker from Ontario has many big plans to spend his money after winning $1 million in OLG’s Lotto 6/49 Gold Draw on May 13.

Markham resident Neville Cassell is 70 years old and plays the lottery twice weekly.

One lucky morning, he was on his way to work with a friend when he stopped at a convenience store. While there, Cassell bought a lottery ticket.

When he checked it at the store — a Circle K location in Markham — he realized he had just won a massive prize — a million dollars. Both Cassell and his friend were left shocked in the best way.

“My friend jumped up and was so excited for me,” the father and grandfather said when he visited OLG’s Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I couldn’t believe my eyes, so I got my friend to double-check my ticket!”

Well, the double-check confirmed that a windfall of big-time cash awaited him.

Cassell told his daughter before sharing the news with the rest of his family. “They were all so happy. My friends are very proud of me, too,” revealed Cassell. “Winning is amazing.”

On the winner’s agenda are home renovations and a vacation, but he’s feeling quite generous and wants to share the prize with his friends.

