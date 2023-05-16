NewsWeatherCanadaCanada

Wildfire smoke is choking up this Canadian city and it’s eerie (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
May 16 2023, 8:35 pm
CalgaryRASC/Twitter | SKorethoski/Twitter

The wildfires in Alberta have caused evacuations of people in the northern part of the province and now the smoke is affecting the south.

Smoke from the wildfires has caused air quality statements in Calgary and Edmonton with Calgary sitting at a 10+ or very high risk for most of today.

And the photos from Calgary are looking very apocalyptic.

The City of Calgary Fire Department has issued a fire advisory asking Calgarians to “use extra caution and avoid the use of open flames, fire pits, and campfires whenever possible.”

The city was the location where HBO’s The Last of Us did most of its shooting is looking like a place where zombies would just pop up out of nowhere right now.

It is giving Mars vibes for sure.

The air quality in Calgary is expected to improve over the next couple of days but Edmonton could be hit hard next.

In the meantime, Calgary is still looking at a sky that looks like it is using an Instagram filter.

