The wildfires in Alberta have caused evacuations of people in the northern part of the province and now the smoke is affecting the south.

Smoke from the wildfires has caused air quality statements in Calgary and Edmonton with Calgary sitting at a 10+ or very high risk for most of today.

And the photos from Calgary are looking very apocalyptic.

This is bad. Buildings in the background that were previously visible have now disappeared. 10:10 AM. #YYC #ABFires pic.twitter.com/cmhczD1oPt — Calgary RASC (@CalgaryRASC) May 16, 2023

It’s not even noon yet and it looks like evening in Calgary. Stay indoors if you can and mask up if you do have to go out. Wear a respirator if possible. #yyc pic.twitter.com/Rf2Ed1Leci — Terrill Tailfeathers (@Terrilltf) May 16, 2023

Friend in Calgary sent me this. Not as bad in Lethbridge but there’s smoke. Calgary looks apocalyptic #AlbertaWildfires pic.twitter.com/VRkBiK3eFE — Summer Korethoski🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@SKorethoski) May 16, 2023

The City of Calgary Fire Department has issued a fire advisory asking Calgarians to “use extra caution and avoid the use of open flames, fire pits, and campfires whenever possible.”

The city was the location where HBO’s The Last of Us did most of its shooting is looking like a place where zombies would just pop up out of nowhere right now.

It is giving Mars vibes for sure.

The air quality in Calgary is expected to improve over the next couple of days but Edmonton could be hit hard next.

In the meantime, Calgary is still looking at a sky that looks like it is using an Instagram filter.