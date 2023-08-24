Wildfire evacuees can stay for free at BC and Alberta national parks

Parks Canada is offering free admission and camping stays at select national parks to wildfire evacuees who’ve been forced to leave their homes.

It’s a move to support the tens of thousands of evacuees from BC and the Northwest Territories during an unprecedented wildfire season. Stays will be free until evacuation orders have been lifted.

“As is well known, Parks Canada campgrounds in British Columbia and Alberta are extremely popular and often fully booked,” Parks Canada said in a news release. “Free stays, which may include Parks Canada roofed accommodation in some places (such as oTENTiks), is based on availability of campsites, on a first come first served basis.”

Evacuees are encouraged to book via Parks Canada’s website, its mobile app, or to call directly.

National parks in BC and Alberta include: