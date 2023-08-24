Wildfire evacuees can stay for free at BC and Alberta national parks

Parks Canada is offering free admission and camping stays at select national parks to wildfire evacuees who’ve been forced to leave their homes.
It’s a move to support the tens of thousands of evacuees from BC and the Northwest Territories during an unprecedented wildfire season. Stays will be free until evacuation orders have been lifted.
- You might also like:
- Wildfire smoke is in the forecast for Vancouver this weekend
- How to help folks affected by the Okanagan wildfires
- BC lifting wildfire travel ban for all communities but West Kelowna
“As is well known, Parks Canada campgrounds in British Columbia and Alberta are extremely popular and often fully booked,” Parks Canada said in a news release. “Free stays, which may include Parks Canada roofed accommodation in some places (such as oTENTiks), is based on availability of campsites, on a first come first served basis.”
Evacuees are encouraged to book via Parks Canada’s website, its mobile app, or to call directly.
National parks in BC and Alberta include:
- Glacier National Park
- Mount Revelstoke National Park
- Yoho National Park
- Banff National Park
- Kootenay National Park
- Jasper National Park
- Gulf Islands National Park Reserve
- Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
- Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve
- Waterton Lakes National Park
- Elk Island National Park
- Wood Buffalo National Park