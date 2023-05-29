"I almost died": Man records terrifying drive through wildfire in Canada (VIDEO)

A filmmaker recording the wildfires in Eastern Canada was caught driving through a road surrounded by ferocious flames, smoke and flying embers.

In an Instagram story, the filmmaker said he and someone he knew drove along a road Sunday in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia, to film the wildfires in the area. He said they didn’t notice any smoke nearby at the time.

However, when they turned their vehicle to go back, the road was “pitch black, all fire right and left side.”

“We didn’t even know if we were gonna make it or not,” he added.

The wildfire in Tantallon and Hammonds Plains areas has forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate their homes near Halifax.

The filmmaker shared a video that was a little over a minute and a half on Instagram.

The video records their vehicle approaching a section of the road engulfed in heavy smoke.

Within seconds after breaking through the smog, the pair are driving down a road surrounded by a red scene as flames outline the road and sparks of embers fly across the windshield.

For a little over a minute, the two drive through the flames, and the filmmaker breaks into a wide smile when they make it past the horrifying scene.

In an Instagram story he uploaded after sharing the dash cam footage, the filmmaker said, “I almost died.”

He also apologized to the person he brought along to film the wildfires and pleaded with people in the area to follow the evacuation orders.

“If you’re in Hammonds Plains, the fire is spreading. It’s very serious. I’m not kidding,” the filmmaker warned.

“This is really serious … If you can evacuate, evacuate, it’s spreading very fast … please, please take this very, very seriously.”

According to the Halifax Regional Municipality, there are no missing people or injuries reported related to the fires in Tantallon and Hammonds Plains areas.

“Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency crews remain on-scene and fighting the fires burning in multiple areas, with more than 60 hectares in the impacted area,” Halifax reports.