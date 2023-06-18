Wildfire in BC grown to be largest one recorded in the province’s history (PHOTOS)

An immense wildfire which was discovered last month has grown to be the largest wildfire recorded in the province’s history.

The Donnie Creek wildfire was discovered on May 12, and according to the BC Wildfire Service, it’s suspected to have been naturally caused by lightning.

Since May, the wildfire has burned about 5,343 square kilometres of land.

This blaze is nearly the size of Prince Edward Island, which is about 5,680 square kilometres.

About two weeks ago, it was considered the third-largest fire in BC’s history, but it’s since doubled in size.



Now, the second largest fire in provincial history is from 2017, which the province remembers as “one of the worst wildfire seasons” in BC.

The BC Wildfire Service said the Plateau fire burned about 5,210 square kilometres near Williams Lake.

The Donnie Creek wildfire is located approximately 158 km north of Fort St. John and near the BC-Alberta border.

It is categorized as a wildfire of note as it’s “highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety,” the wild service explains.

The Peace River Regional District has issued an evacuation order for the wildfire.