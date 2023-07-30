A firefighter battling the largest wildfire in BC's history has died

A firefighter injured while helping extinguish the largest wildfire recorded in BC’s history succumbed to their injuries, according to the province.

In a statement from the Minister of Forests, Bruce Ralston, he said he received confirmation that a firefighter assisting BC Wildfire Service crews died after working on the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John.

“I am heartbroken that another firefighter was lost protecting our communities and our province during this devastating wildfire season. My deepest sympathies are with their family and friends, as well as their colleagues and the broader wildfire community — many of whom I know are still coping with the tragic loss of a colleague earlier this month,” Ralston said.

The Donnie Creek wildfire was discovered on May 12, and as of Sunday, it is about 583,153 hectares in size.

About two weeks ago, a teen firefighter trying to suppress a blaze burning in BC tragically died.

Canada’s federal minister of emergency preparedness, Bill Blair, confirmed she died while “heroically serving her province” in a tweet.

The female wildland firefighter was only 19 years old and was working with her team to clear brush within a remote area where a small fire had started.

The team lost contact with her and found her under a fallen tree.

She was airlifted to Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke but sadly died of her injuries.

Many wildfires are burning in BC, sending smoke into the air over the province’s Interior.

“We will continue to support our teams through this difficult time,” Ralston added.

“I extend my gratitude to every wildfire crew member in BC for continuing to show up and protect us during these times of tremendous loss.”

