These are the odds cities across Canada will have a white Christmas

A white Christmas is a magical experience, and it looks like some cities across Canada will be luckier than others to see some fluffy snow on December 25.

Casino Source has laid out prospects for a white Christmas for a dozen major cities across the country, and it looks decent for many.

It’s no big surprise that Winnipeg has a 100% chance of snow on the ground on December 25, followed by Quebec City at a 90% or 1/10 chance and Edmonton at a healthy 85% or 1/5 chance.

Ottawa has a 75% chance, Montreal has a 70% chance and Calgary has just a 60% chance to see some snowfall on Christmas Day.

Of the cities researched, Vancouver has the smallest chance of snow, at 10% (9/1). Playing “Snow on the Beach” by Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey may have to wait for another day, folks.

One meteorologist we spoke to said a white Christmas this year is not out of the question for YVR, so maybe there is still hope.

Victoria follows Vancouver in the lowest chance of seeing a white Christmas, with just 15%, or a 6/1 chance.

Toronto landed with a 45% chance of snow or a 6/5 chance.

With the chances of a white Christmas varying throughout Canada, one thing is looking to be guaranteed for western Canada, and that’s a wicked polar vortex moving through early next week.

So buckle up Alberta and British Columbia, it’s going to get extremely chilly soon!