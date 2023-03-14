There’s a vehicular optical illusion speeding around the corner and it involves a cartoon image of four cars.

The illusion comes from Big Motoring World, a UK-based car dealer.

According to a spokesperson, the illusion is baffling readers who can’t believe what they’re seeing.

What do you see?

The illusion features four cars on both sides of a road. Believe it or not, every car in the picture is the exact same size.

The following image has straight lines to demonstrate how the size is actually exactly the same.

This vehicular optical illusion has something to do with the way the cars are positioned which confuses our poor human brains.

Also, is it just us, or do these vehicles look an awful lot like Teslas?

According to Big Motoring World UK, the illusion is similar to one you may have come across before. It’s a popular image called the “Ponzo Illusion,” and it helps highlight how our brain plays tricks on us, especially when it comes to perspective.

