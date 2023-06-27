Ryan Seacrest selected as new "Wheel of Fortune" host

The classic American TV game show Wheel of Fortune has a new host, and it’s none other than Ryan Seacrest.

On June 12, veteran TV personality Pat Sajak announced that he was stepping down as the host of Wheel of Fortune after 41 seasons.

“I am truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest tweeted on Tuesday.

Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/pQeTpWsPx7 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 27, 2023

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition,” he added.

Seacrest shared that one of his first jobs was hosting a “little game show” called Click 25 years ago. The show was made by Merv Griffin, who also created Wheel of Fortune.

“This is truly a full-circle moment for me,” he concluded. “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

More to come…