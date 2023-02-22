A Wheel of Fortune failure has lots of people shaking their heads.

The failure happened on Monday night’s episode of the show, during Teen Week, and Khushi was the contestant getting internet famous for her honest mistake.

Contestants were trying to solve a puzzle under the Food & Drink category.

Khushi’s co-contestants had filled out most of the puzzle before it returned to her for her turn.

The board was as follows:

-RE–

TROPICAL

-R-IT

Host Pat Sajak thought Khushi was ready to solve the puzzle once it came to her turn, but she insisted on buying a vowel, at which point Sajak told her she needed to spin the wheel first because she couldn’t afford a vowel.

She then guessed F, so the board looked like this:

FRE–

TROPICAL

FR-IT

She then bought a vowel, a U:

FRE–

TROPICAL

FRUIT

She spun the wheel one more time and chose an H:

FRE-H

TROPICAL

FRUIT

At this point, Sajak seemed frustrated and asked her if she wanted to solve or spin but to do it quickly. Then, surprisingly, she elected to spin once more.

Then she said, “I’ll go with a… G.”

Of course, fregh isn’t a word, and it went to the next contestant who solved the puzzle and won.

The audience’s reaction to the fail was something to behold.

I don’t think I’ve ever heard a single audience member audibly have such a violent reaction on Wheel of Fortune, as this lady did when a poor contestant called a G in “Fresh”. pic.twitter.com/FiFWTNlphM — Chad Mosher (@ChadMosher) February 21, 2023

Someone suggested that maybe she was right.

‘Fregh’ tropical fruit is the best kind of fruit. What the? #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/KXzDobBevb — Craig Robertson (@craigrmusic) February 21, 2023

You can see the full episode of Wheel of Fortune, along with the unfortunate fail, here: