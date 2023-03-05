A Wheel of Fortune fail no doubt left viewers of the show groaning in frustration after a contestant missed a very obvious answer.

During a recent episode, contestant Angie Gautney appeared on the show to try her luck. New York Post reports that the teacher from Florida managed to guess all the right letters in the “Food and Drink” category… except for two.

Contestants were left with the following puzzle:

“Warm toasted ba_els with lo_ and cream cheese.”

Although Gautney got the right answer for “bagels”, the next word left her stumped. She took a gamble anyway, and guessed that the second word was “low” rather than “lox”, a type smoked salmon regularly served on a bagel.

Watch the video below:

One frustrated viewer on TikTok asked, “Where do they find these people?”

“Low and cream cheese?” asked one commenter. “I saw this tonight and I didn’t know what to think.”

on Wheel Of Fortune: WARM TOASTED BAGELS WITH LO_ AND CREAM CHEESE She said LOW AND CREAM CHEESE #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/nnia85QHbF — Sylvie Grateau (@KeiSays) March 2, 2023

But not everyone’s familiar with the popular bagel accompaniment.