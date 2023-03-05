NewsCanadaMovies & TVPop CultureCanada

"Wheel of Fortune" contestant's bagel blunder leaves viewers frustrated (VIDEO)

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
Mar 5 2023, 7:28 pm
A Wheel of Fortune fail no doubt left viewers of the show groaning in frustration after a contestant missed a very obvious answer.

During a recent episode, contestant Angie Gautney appeared on the show to try her luck. New York Post reports that the teacher from Florida managed to guess all the right letters in the “Food and Drink” category… except for two.

Contestants were left with the following puzzle:

“Warm toasted ba_els with lo_ and cream cheese.”

Although Gautney got the right answer for “bagels”, the next word left her stumped. She took a gamble anyway, and guessed that the second word was “low” rather than “lox”, a type smoked salmon regularly served on a bagel.

Watch the video below:

 

@shoobieboo #wheeloffortune #whatdidshesayyy #loxbagels #patsajakwheelofffortune ♬ original sound – ShoobieBoo

One frustrated viewer on TikTok asked, “Where do they find these people?”

“Low and cream cheese?” asked one commenter. “I saw this tonight and I didn’t know what to think.”

But not everyone’s familiar with the popular bagel accompaniment.

