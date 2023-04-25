WhatsApp just added a new feature and it's what users have been waiting for

WhatsApp users are finally getting what they want.

On Tuesday, the Meta-owned messaging app introduced a long-requested feature that allows users to access the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones.

“A feature highly requested by users, now you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops,” reads a news release from the tech company.

🥁 Drumroll please… Now you can use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones 📱📞 ☎️ 📲 Link up to 4 other devices to your account so you can easily switch between phones without signing out and pick your chats up right where you left off. pic.twitter.com/Loqa30EgHk — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 25, 2023

WhatsApp says this will allow users to easily switch between phones and pick their chats up right where they left off without having to sign out of their account.

The company adds that all personal messages, media, and calls are still end-to-end encrypted.

If the primary device is inactive for a long period, the app will automatically log you out of all companion devices.

WhatsApp is marketing this new feature to small business owners who may have more than one employee using a business account.

“Additional employees are now able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account,” explained the company.

How to link your WhatsApp account to multiple phones

To link your account to additional phones, you’ll need to download the app on the companion phone.

When you open the app for the first time, it’ll prompt you to link it to an existing account.

You’ll then have to open WhatsApp on the primary phone and go to settings to link the device.

The app will ask you to unlock your primary device using biometric authentication or the pin you use to unlock your phone.

Lastly, you’ll need to scan the companion phone QR code using your primary phone.

Detailed instructions for both Android and iPhone can be found here.

Last year, the messaging service also beefed up its security with a new privacy feature.