WhatsApp just added a major update to its messaging system

Ever sent a WhatsApp text with an embarrassing typo to your crush?

Thankfully, the app just added a major update to its messaging system that’ll make sure that never happens again.

In a news release on Monday, WhatsApp announced that it is now allowing people to edit their messages.

“For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages,” the company stated. “From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats.”

How does WhatsApp text edit work?

It’s pretty simple.

All you need to do is press and hold a message you sent. A menu will pop up under the text showing the option to “edit.”

According to WhatsApp, edited messages will display “edited” alongside them, so the person you’re texting will be aware of the change. They will not be able to see the edit history.

There is one little catch to this update: you’re only allowed to edit the message for up to 15 minutes after you send it. So, make sure you double-check your DM right after you press send!

As usual, all messages, media, calls, and edits you make are protected by end-t0-end encryption.

WhatsApp began rolling out this feature to users around the globe on Monday. The company says it’ll be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Other texting apps like iMessage also have the edit option. The Apple platform released that update last year.